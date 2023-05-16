Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Shambolic accounts haunt city

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
HARARE City Council has been failing to properly account for its revenues over the past four years due to a manual accounting system prone to human error and manipulation.

In 2019, the local authority parted ways with service provider Quill Associates, whose BIQ system had been in use for over a decade.

Tensions are simmering within council, as some are pushing for a South African company, Munsoft, to supply new software at US$57 million for five years, while others want to revert to the BIQ system, which costs US$75 000 monthly.

Last month, Harare City Council's IT manager Mr Samson Madzokere was suspended over controversies surrounding the proposed procurement of the new software.

Council decided to ditch the BIQ software system ostensibly because it was failing to support other automated modules in revenue collection.

After abandoning BIQ, council adopted another software system called SAGE, which, however, was not fit for purpose.

The Auditor-General, Mrs Mildred Chiri, recommended that council reverts to the BIQ system.

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume confirmed that part of management at Town House was pushing for the US$57 million Munsoft deal.

"IT people said we could do a supplementary budget and that would mean residents would fork out over US$10 million per year for the software. We said, as council, we do not have that kind of money," he said.

Bulawayo City Council and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority are reportedly some of the institutions currently using the BIQ system.

According to mayor Mafume, after the local authority decided against the Munsoft deal, some council managers went to negotiate the deal downwards to US$47 million, which raised eyebrows.

"What kind of tendering is that? What about others who had tendered?

‘‘Why are you not opening envelopes of the other four (applicants) to compare and contrast? PRAZ (Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe) agreed with the council to cancel that tender process, and the committee chaired by the Attorney-General also agreed to the same," he said.

The mayor believes some managers deliberately reverted to the manual system to embezzle funds.

"Money can be diverted to other people's accounts, bills altered and money can be erased from the manual system because it is prone to abuse," he said.

"We believe that their refusal to allow for quick engagement of the previous contractor is simply because they want the lacuna (gap) to continue. Since 2019 up to now, we have a dysfunctional system and millions of dollars may have gone into a financial black hole."

Contacted for comment, Mr Madzokere said he was barred from talking to the media as part of conditions tied to his suspension.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trusts chairperson Mr Shepherd Chikomba said they have since written to the Minister of Local Government and Public Works to flag the accounting system at Town House.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Must Read

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Why I hate politics

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Canada-based Zimbabwean receives first AI-powered bionic arm

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

A glimpse into Mnangagwa's wealth

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa chopper deal raises stink?

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF grassroots reject 2023 candidates

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mutambara roasts Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in CIO, military in poll plot

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on 800 more cars

5 hrs ago | 285 Views

All set for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Zimbabwe show

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe is poor because of IMF

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Russian helicopters deal needs close scrutiny

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Love triangle spills into courts

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe foundries require US$50m for retooling

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Soldier offers $7 for child's maintenance

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man steals groceries to feed girlfriends

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Burglar targets top cops

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Senator exposes Gukurahundi 'denialists'

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

BCC, residents share bill on servicing stands

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Matebeleland South records increase in crime

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Fight over water turns fatal

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZACC arrests Hwange Local Board executives

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bank manager in house wrangle with widow

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

PowerTel committed to bridging rural digital divide

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Headmaster loses teeth in robbery

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso prodigy told to muscle up

5 hrs ago | 30 Views

BCC in parking management system revenue windfall

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bosso dodge bullet

5 hrs ago | 35 Views

Fadzai Mahere's five minutes of shame

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa reached out to brother Putin on helicopter deal

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

Chiwenga scouts for international partnership

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe records 320 cholera cases in a week

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Scammers bleed Natfoods US$6m

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe ups tempo on debt resolution

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes price madness head-on

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe debt resolution will open funding floodgates'

5 hrs ago | 20 Views

Machakaire rallies Zanu-PF youths

5 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bogus ZNA recruitment agents on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Arsenal buckle under the pressure

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF youths block Victoria Falls from selling stands

17 hrs ago | 356 Views

Coltart nominated for a European award

17 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

17 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube weaponising foreign trade to fight local firms

17 hrs ago | 321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days