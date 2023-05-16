Bosso prodigy told to muscle up

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AUSTRIAN topflight football club SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz have told budding Highlanders Football Club's attacking midfielder Prince Ndlovu to muscle up and be strong, indicating that they might call him for another trial stint.The 17-year-old returned from Austria last week, within a month into what was supposed to be a 10-week trial stint.Ndlovu, who arrived at Graz, about 200km away from Austria's capital Vienna on 21 April was supposed to return from the Bundesliga outfit at the end of June, but it seems the three weeks he spent were enough for the club to conclude their assessment. Highlanders spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa confirmed that Ndlovu is back, but could not be drawn into revealing the outcome of the player's trial stint.Impeccable club sources revealed that the player's facilitator for the trials said; "He (Ndlovu) performed well but they indicated that he's too small at the moment. He needs to get strong. They might call him back again in July but it's uncertain. They'll also follow his matches in Zimbabwe if he plays."Ndlovu reportedly trained well with Bosso who played Cranborne Bullets at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday, but coach Baltemar Brito decided to leave him out. The trial stint in Austria was the third time that Ndlovu had been presented with trial offers this year.In February, Ndlovu missed out on a month-long trial stint at Croatian second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 alongside Majesa Academy's attacking midfielder Promise Sithole after being denied a visa. The Bosso player had spent two weeks training at Orlando Pirates' grounds as he waited for an ill-fated Croatian tour.Ndlovu's trial stint in Austria comes a month after the promising footie star who is yet to play a Premiership game this season went for a six-day assessment at South Africa's soccer giants Orlando Pirates. The left-footed midfielder was at Orlando Pirates from 20 to 26 March.Highlanders didn't give the outcome of Ndlovu's assessment at Orlando Pirates. The club might brief their members this morning at a meeting set for Clubhouse about the player's failed trials.Promoted into the first team from Highlanders' development side Bosso-90 last season, Ndlovu had his debut against Manica Diamonds when he came from the bench to show some flashes of brilliance in the 12 minutes he played in Bosso's 3-0 win.The Makokoba-bred former Mzilikazi High School pupil got a standing ovation from the Bosso fans who were keen on seeing new talent. Ndlovu didn't disappoint and had his nerves been calm, he could have scored on his debut as he twice came face-to-face with Manica Diamonds goalie Jorum Muchambo.Ndlovu sent Bosso fans into a frenzy when he controlled the ball, overstepped as he dribbled past a defender before playing a one-two with Washington Navaya to come face-to-face with Muchambo only to shoot wide.