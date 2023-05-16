Man steals groceries to feed girlfriends

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman on Thursday accused her ‘ex-husband' of stealing groceries to go and feed his three girlfriends.Rumbidzayi Makanjena told Harare magistrate, Tamara Chibindi, that Tendai Lichema was in the habit of visiting her house in her absence to steal the groceries."I told him that I do not want to be with him if he has other women in his life," Makanjena added."However he is refusing to let me go and beats me up every time he arrives at my place and does not find me there."Lichema denied the allegations saying their marriage had hit turbulence."I told her that she cannot see other men because she is my wife," he said."I paid the bride price for her and she is trying to get rid of me."Chibindi dismissed Makanjena's plea for a peace order for lack of evidence.