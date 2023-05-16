Latest News Editor's Choice


Soldier offers $7 for child's maintenance

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) shocked the court on Thursday when he offered US$7,50 for the upkeep of his child.

Ngoni Chirozvi was dragged to court by his ex-lover, Tsitsi Kavhumbi, who was claiming $100 000 plus US$80 up from $9 000 that he had been paying since 2020.

Chirozvi told the court that he could not afford the amount.

 "I received a salary increment, but I am married and have four other minor children who look up to me," Chirozvi said.

Kavhumbi told Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira that Chirozvi has been avoiding her over the maintenance of their child.

"I am the one who has been paying the fees and he ignores me when I try to reach out to him," she submitted.

Mashavira ordered Chirozvi to pay $50 000 and 50% of his child's school fees.

She also ordered that the amount be garnished from his account every month.

Source - The Standard

