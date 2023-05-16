Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe is poor because of IMF

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s programmes have come under fire from civil society, which claims they have lasting repercussions on public service delivery, development, and poverty.

The remarks by civil society organisations come as Zimbabwe is attempting to reach an agreement with the IMF on a new Staff Monitored Programme (SMP) as a condition for a debt negotiation it is now having with its creditors.

African Forum and Network on Debt and Development (Afrodad) executive director Jason Braganza last week told the fifth debt conference in Harare that the debt crisis affecting Zimbabwe and Africa was not by accident, but by design.

"The representatives of government here will know that the IMF programmes have deep-seated consequences and long-term effects in poverty, development as well as the provision of public services," he said.

"Indeed, the IMF in its own African outlook has admitted that this deep crisis will happen on investments in education and in health in the coming years and are a potential threat to Africa in the benefits of achieving its youth bubble.

"Development economists keep saying this is an asset for economies for developed continents. If we are not investing in education and in health then youth benefit will continue to suffer and we will not reap the benefits of the youth bubble. Debt crisis is systematic and affects the entire content at a moment that we as a people must stand together to address this situation."

Braganza said Zimbabwe and the African continent were set for another round of very deep fiscal consolidation and austerity programmes under the auspices of the IMF.

More than 32 countries have been identified by the IMF as already debt distressed. Public debt in sub-Saharan Africa has more than tripled since 2010.

Braganza said total African eternal public debt stood at US$726 billion as of 2021 while the  fiscal debt receipts of the continent has  widened from 4,8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021 to 5,2%  of GDP in 2022 and is expected to grow and widen even further.

He added that the public debt to GDP ratio had increased from 32% in 2010 to 57% in 2022.

"This is just to give you an example of how big this debt crisis actually is. As a continent we all sit on a US$644,9 billion in external creditors. We will pay up to US$68,9 billion in debt service just in 2023. Together what these figures mean is that we, as African countries, owe an equivalent of 24% of our combined GDP in 2021. In 2019 and in 2020, sub Saharan countries transferred US$10,5 billion and US$1,04 billion to private lenders and Chinese.

He said the World Bank data from one of the accredited agencies, Fitch indicated that the total debt service payments due in 2022 and 2023 will rise US$52,3 billion from US$21,4 in 2022.

"I share these statistics because they should be a warning of the difficult life that lies ahead. There are more countries that apply to the G20 common framework and possibly even default on their debt. What this means is that the continent will be set for another round of very deep fiscal consolidation and austerity programmes under the auspice of the IMF," he said.

Braganza, however, commended the Zimbabwean government for spearheading the structured dialogue platform for the country's arrears clearance and debt resolution process, saying there was no reason for this process to fail.

 "It is with great excitement that we welcome this programme. There's no reason why this programme will not work for Zimbabwe and for the people of Zimbabwe.

"The arrears clearance programme has been on the reform agenda that is geared towards the principles of prudent debt, debt management and debt sustainability. It equally opens up the economy for investment, not just external, but for domestic investment," he said.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

3 hrs ago | 676 Views

Why I hate politics

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Canada-based Zimbabwean receives first AI-powered bionic arm

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

A glimpse into Mnangagwa's wealth

5 hrs ago | 719 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa chopper deal raises stink?

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF grassroots reject 2023 candidates

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mutambara roasts Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in CIO, military in poll plot

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on 800 more cars

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

All set for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Zimbabwe show

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Russian helicopters deal needs close scrutiny

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Love triangle spills into courts

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe foundries require US$50m for retooling

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Soldier offers $7 for child's maintenance

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man steals groceries to feed girlfriends

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Burglar targets top cops

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Senator exposes Gukurahundi 'denialists'

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

BCC, residents share bill on servicing stands

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Matebeleland South records increase in crime

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Fight over water turns fatal

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZACC arrests Hwange Local Board executives

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bank manager in house wrangle with widow

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

PowerTel committed to bridging rural digital divide

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Headmaster loses teeth in robbery

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso prodigy told to muscle up

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC in parking management system revenue windfall

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bosso dodge bullet

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Fadzai Mahere's five minutes of shame

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa reached out to brother Putin on helicopter deal

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chiwenga scouts for international partnership

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shambolic accounts haunt city

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe records 320 cholera cases in a week

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Scammers bleed Natfoods US$6m

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe ups tempo on debt resolution

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes price madness head-on

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe debt resolution will open funding floodgates'

5 hrs ago | 20 Views

Machakaire rallies Zanu-PF youths

5 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bogus ZNA recruitment agents on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Arsenal buckle under the pressure

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF youths block Victoria Falls from selling stands

17 hrs ago | 357 Views

Coltart nominated for a European award

17 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

17 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube weaponising foreign trade to fight local firms

17 hrs ago | 321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days