Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF splashes on 800 more cars

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF is said to have  bought 800 more top-of-the-range vehicles after dishing out at least 210 all-terrain cars to its 2023 parliamentary election candidates.

The spending spree by the ruling party on the eve of the harmonised elections expected at the end of August comes at a time Zimbabwe's economy is tanking and the majority of citizens are sinking deeper into poverty.

Zanu-PF is said to have spent a staggering US$200 million on the luxury cars amid questions about its source of funding as the party's finances are in shambles.

Sources in Zanu-PF said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was living no stone unturned to retain power after purchasing another fleet of cars recently.

"The party has bought another fleet of about 800 vehicles," an insider said.

"The vehicles might benefit central committee members, district coordinating committee members and even chiefs."

The distribution of the cars has been met with mixed reactions, with some people criticising the party for spending such a huge amount of money on cars at a time when the country is facing economic challenges.

Zanu-PF director of information Tafadzwa Mugwadi defended his party for spending big for its election campaigns when contacted for comment yesterday.

"Zanu-PF has purchased its regalia, printed its manifesto and empowered its 210 candidates with vehicles to assist them in campaigning," Mugwadi said.

"What Zanu-PF purchased internally using its own funds has nothing to do with the government because the party does not even share a bank account with government.

"The needless drive to garner granular details about Zanu-PF internal administration issues; let me assure you that is not an easy task."

Opposition Citizens  Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba yesterday said Zanu-PF was practising politics of patronage.

Siziba, however, said the opposition party was set to start its fundraising campaign to finance its machinery.

 "We are going to launch our e-membership targeting also the diaspora support," Siziba said.

"We are aware what Zanu-PF is going to say about the diaspora support.

"We have built a credible alternative and well-oiled machinery to capacitate and support and protect all deployees also in local authorities.

"Patronage has poisoned the entire politics in Zimbabwe, thanks to Zanu-PF's ideologically bankrupt politics."

Mnangagwa  is set to announce  dates for the harmonised elections before monthend.


Source - The Standard

Must Read

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

3 hrs ago | 679 Views

Why I hate politics

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

Canada-based Zimbabwean receives first AI-powered bionic arm

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

A glimpse into Mnangagwa's wealth

5 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa chopper deal raises stink?

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF grassroots reject 2023 candidates

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mutambara roasts Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in CIO, military in poll plot

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

All set for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Zimbabwe show

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe is poor because of IMF

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Russian helicopters deal needs close scrutiny

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Love triangle spills into courts

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe foundries require US$50m for retooling

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Soldier offers $7 for child's maintenance

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man steals groceries to feed girlfriends

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Burglar targets top cops

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Senator exposes Gukurahundi 'denialists'

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

BCC, residents share bill on servicing stands

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Matebeleland South records increase in crime

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Fight over water turns fatal

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZACC arrests Hwange Local Board executives

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bank manager in house wrangle with widow

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

PowerTel committed to bridging rural digital divide

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Headmaster loses teeth in robbery

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso prodigy told to muscle up

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC in parking management system revenue windfall

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bosso dodge bullet

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Fadzai Mahere's five minutes of shame

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa reached out to brother Putin on helicopter deal

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chiwenga scouts for international partnership

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shambolic accounts haunt city

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe records 320 cholera cases in a week

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Scammers bleed Natfoods US$6m

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe ups tempo on debt resolution

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes price madness head-on

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe debt resolution will open funding floodgates'

5 hrs ago | 20 Views

Machakaire rallies Zanu-PF youths

5 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bogus ZNA recruitment agents on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Arsenal buckle under the pressure

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF youths block Victoria Falls from selling stands

17 hrs ago | 357 Views

Coltart nominated for a European award

17 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

17 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube weaponising foreign trade to fight local firms

17 hrs ago | 321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days