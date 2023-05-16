Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mutambara roasts Mnangagwa govt

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FORMER deputy prime minister Arthur Mutambara has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government as incompetent, corrupt, authoritarian and directionless.

Mutambara made the claims in his third and final book in the trilogy titled In Search of the Elusive Zimbabwean Dream: An Autobiography of Thought Leadership.

He will launch volume three of the book titled Ideas & Solutions: Deputy Prime Minister and Beyond at the University of Johannesburg on Tuesday, Harare on May 30 and Bulawayo on June 2.

Mutambara will also launch the same book on June 8 in Sandton, South Africa.

In an introduction seen by The Standard, the robotics professor said that the "Zimbabwean Dream", with a thriving economy continues to elude millions.

"Well, it never rains but it pours," Mutambara said.

"This administration has proven to be hopelessly and shamelessly incompetent, corrupt, authoritarian and directionless.

"With the advent of the global Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the situation has degenerated further while being compounded by, among other factors, an insecure, edgy and divided securocratic state, the brazen theft of Covid-19 funding, ethnonationalism on steroids, unprecedented looting of national resources and excessive use of force against citizens.

"Evidently, this has led to a collapsed healthcare system, unrelenting poverty, and severe food insecurity, loss of livelihoods and dramatic shrinking of democratic space."

Mutambara also said the country was headed for disputed elections.

"As 2023 unfolds and general elections are beckoning, there is no let-up," he said.

"We have an unconstitutional and botched-up delimitation report.

"The voters' roll is not available to all political parties."

Mutambara added: "At the core of this national tragedy is a government whose primary raison d'être is the feudal pursuit of the insatiable financial interests of Mnangagwa's family and clan members; at the expense of national aspirations."

Mutambara also criticised Zanu-PF's critics for failing to provide an alternative vision and a compelling strategy.

"In response to these apparent maladies and deficiencies characterising our activism and politics, this volume concentrates on proffering solutions and redemptive paradigms to Africa and Zimbabwe's problems," he said.

In the first book, Mutambara explores his thoughts and philosophical disposition over a period of 35 years and delivers a fascinating, provocative and rigorously engrossing tour de force.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

3 hrs ago | 680 Views

Why I hate politics

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

Canada-based Zimbabwean receives first AI-powered bionic arm

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

A glimpse into Mnangagwa's wealth

5 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa chopper deal raises stink?

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF grassroots reject 2023 candidates

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in CIO, military in poll plot

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on 800 more cars

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

All set for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Zimbabwe show

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe is poor because of IMF

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Russian helicopters deal needs close scrutiny

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Love triangle spills into courts

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe foundries require US$50m for retooling

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Soldier offers $7 for child's maintenance

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man steals groceries to feed girlfriends

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Burglar targets top cops

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Senator exposes Gukurahundi 'denialists'

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

BCC, residents share bill on servicing stands

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Matebeleland South records increase in crime

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Fight over water turns fatal

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZACC arrests Hwange Local Board executives

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bank manager in house wrangle with widow

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

PowerTel committed to bridging rural digital divide

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Headmaster loses teeth in robbery

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso prodigy told to muscle up

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC in parking management system revenue windfall

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bosso dodge bullet

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Fadzai Mahere's five minutes of shame

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa reached out to brother Putin on helicopter deal

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chiwenga scouts for international partnership

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shambolic accounts haunt city

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe records 320 cholera cases in a week

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Scammers bleed Natfoods US$6m

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe ups tempo on debt resolution

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes price madness head-on

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe debt resolution will open funding floodgates'

5 hrs ago | 20 Views

Machakaire rallies Zanu-PF youths

5 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bogus ZNA recruitment agents on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Arsenal buckle under the pressure

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF youths block Victoria Falls from selling stands

17 hrs ago | 357 Views

Coltart nominated for a European award

17 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

17 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube weaponising foreign trade to fight local firms

17 hrs ago | 321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days