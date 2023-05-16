Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
AT a time dancehall sensation Winky D is having a run-in with authorities after the release of his political and socially conscious album Eureka Eureka, Zanu-PF MP for Mazowe South and former energy and power development minister Fortune Chasi has pleaded to meet the dancehall chanter.

Chasi's plea was laced in a congratulatory message on Twitter.

Winky D was named the best African entertainer at the recently held International Reggae and world music awards in Jamaica.

Winky D shrugged off competition from Nigerian Patoranking, Star Zee (Sierra Leone), Shatta Wale (Ghana), and Ghanaian Stoneboy.

The award comes at a time when he was snubbed from local awards ceremonies.

"Nhai pane anga ndisvitsewo kuna Winky D. Ndiri kuda kunoita makorokoto. Two minutes chete. Hapana chimwe chandiri kuda. Never set my eyes on the guy at all. I am just so happy," posted Chasi.

In his message to his fans, Winky D acknowledged that he was under persecution and torment from the state.

"Being recognised by our wider music community reaffirms the universal nature of heartfelt music and its unshaken ability to bring humanity together, regardless of diverse beliefs and superficial differences," he said.

"This award is particularly poignant as it has been presented to us during a period of intense challenges and adversity, thank you and may the music continue its mission to educate, uplift and inspire," read part of his statement.

After the release of his album, a Zanu-PF-affiliated outfit, Economic Empowerment Group led by Mike Chimombe, demanded the banning of Winky D's music on local radio stations.

Ironically, Chimombe was at one time seen in a photo with President Emerson Mnangagwa together with Jah Prayzah and his manager Keen Mushapaidze leading social media users to insinuate that the ruling party is in support of Jah Prayzah whilst stifling Winky D.

At a show at Damview in Chitungwiza, the police stopped Winky D midway into his performance.

Sources say Winky D was instructed to self-regulate his playlist and avoid playing the politically charged song iBotso.

At his last show at Kingfisher there was heavy police presence creating a chilling ambiance for fans that had come to party with the Bigman.

Meanwhile Winky D is set to release a surprise EP (extended play) if international producer Dynamq's sentiments are anything to go by.

The South Sudanese has produced for a number of esteemed reggae musicians and has featured on recognised festival stages.

The producer might have let the cat out of the bag when he congratulated Winky D on social media for the award glory.

Congratulations to my brother Winky D. He is the 2023 African Dancehall Artist of the Year. Zimbabwe you have a great artist. Treasure him. I'm also producing a whole EP for him," said Dynamq.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

3 hrs ago | 685 Views

Why I hate politics

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

Canada-based Zimbabwean receives first AI-powered bionic arm

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

A glimpse into Mnangagwa's wealth

5 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa chopper deal raises stink?

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF grassroots reject 2023 candidates

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mutambara roasts Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in CIO, military in poll plot

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on 800 more cars

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

All set for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Zimbabwe show

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe is poor because of IMF

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Russian helicopters deal needs close scrutiny

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Love triangle spills into courts

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe foundries require US$50m for retooling

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Soldier offers $7 for child's maintenance

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man steals groceries to feed girlfriends

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Burglar targets top cops

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Senator exposes Gukurahundi 'denialists'

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

BCC, residents share bill on servicing stands

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Matebeleland South records increase in crime

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Fight over water turns fatal

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZACC arrests Hwange Local Board executives

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bank manager in house wrangle with widow

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

PowerTel committed to bridging rural digital divide

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Headmaster loses teeth in robbery

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso prodigy told to muscle up

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC in parking management system revenue windfall

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bosso dodge bullet

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Fadzai Mahere's five minutes of shame

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa reached out to brother Putin on helicopter deal

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chiwenga scouts for international partnership

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shambolic accounts haunt city

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe records 320 cholera cases in a week

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Scammers bleed Natfoods US$6m

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe ups tempo on debt resolution

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes price madness head-on

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe debt resolution will open funding floodgates'

5 hrs ago | 20 Views

Machakaire rallies Zanu-PF youths

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bogus ZNA recruitment agents on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Arsenal buckle under the pressure

17 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF youths block Victoria Falls from selling stands

17 hrs ago | 357 Views

Coltart nominated for a European award

17 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

17 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube weaponising foreign trade to fight local firms

17 hrs ago | 321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days