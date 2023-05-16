Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

News / Local

by Staff reporter

AT a time dancehall sensation Winky D is having a run-in with authorities after the release of his political and socially conscious album Eureka Eureka, Zanu-PF MP for Mazowe South and former energy and power development minister Fortune Chasi has pleaded to meet the dancehall chanter.Chasi's plea was laced in a congratulatory message on Twitter.Winky D was named the best African entertainer at the recently held International Reggae and world music awards in Jamaica.Winky D shrugged off competition from Nigerian Patoranking, Star Zee (Sierra Leone), Shatta Wale (Ghana), and Ghanaian Stoneboy.The award comes at a time when he was snubbed from local awards ceremonies."Nhai pane anga ndisvitsewo kuna Winky D. Ndiri kuda kunoita makorokoto. Two minutes chete. Hapana chimwe chandiri kuda. Never set my eyes on the guy at all. I am just so happy," posted Chasi.In his message to his fans, Winky D acknowledged that he was under persecution and torment from the state."Being recognised by our wider music community reaffirms the universal nature of heartfelt music and its unshaken ability to bring humanity together, regardless of diverse beliefs and superficial differences," he said."This award is particularly poignant as it has been presented to us during a period of intense challenges and adversity, thank you and may the music continue its mission to educate, uplift and inspire," read part of his statement.After the release of his album, a Zanu-PF-affiliated outfit, Economic Empowerment Group led by Mike Chimombe, demanded the banning of Winky D's music on local radio stations.Ironically, Chimombe was at one time seen in a photo with President Emerson Mnangagwa together with Jah Prayzah and his manager Keen Mushapaidze leading social media users to insinuate that the ruling party is in support of Jah Prayzah whilst stifling Winky D.At a show at Damview in Chitungwiza, the police stopped Winky D midway into his performance.Sources say Winky D was instructed to self-regulate his playlist and avoid playing the politically charged song iBotso.At his last show at Kingfisher there was heavy police presence creating a chilling ambiance for fans that had come to party with the Bigman.Meanwhile Winky D is set to release a surprise EP (extended play) if international producer Dynamq's sentiments are anything to go by.The South Sudanese has produced for a number of esteemed reggae musicians and has featured on recognised festival stages.The producer might have let the cat out of the bag when he congratulated Winky D on social media for the award glory.Congratulations to my brother Winky D. He is the 2023 African Dancehall Artist of the Year. Zimbabwe you have a great artist. Treasure him. I'm also producing a whole EP for him," said Dynamq.