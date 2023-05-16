Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Canada-based Zimbabwean receives first AI-powered bionic arm

by Kevin Jiang
5 hrs ago | Views
Growing up in Zimbabwe missing part of her left arm, something like a bionic limb replacement was "beyond imagining" for her and most others who needed them.

Now, after finally receiving her first functional prosthetic at age 44, the Ontario-based entrepreneur and "full-time mom" says her life will never be the same.

"Before, I was just living my life as a limb-different woman with no prosthetic arm, doing what I could to have a normal life," Muscutt, who lives in the Kawartha Lakes area, told the Star. "Life after SmartArm? Mind-blowing. I kept finding things that I never thought I needed (another) arm to do."

Muscutt is the very first recipient of a SmartArm, a 3D-printed, vision-powered bionic arm developed by a Toronto startup company and controlled by Microsoft's Azure AI. Not only is the prosthetic several times cheaper than similar competitors, its creators say it's the first arm that can "think and see" for itself using a built-in camera and machine learning algorithms.

"SmartArm is a perfect example of how people can leverage artificial intelligence for good," said Hamayal Choudhry, the 25-year-old founder and CEO of SmartArm, in an interview with the Star. "(Our goal is to) make arms that are not only accessible and affordable for people, but actually functional and powerful as well."

Hamayal Choudhry, left, is the 25-year-old founder and CEO of SmartArm. The company started as a passion project with his friends, but it's turned into a career after an endorsement from Microsoft. He stands next to Evan Neff, the company's co-founder and chief product officer. SUPPLIED

The SmartArm's hand features five articulated fingers that can move individually, mounted on a rotatable wrist, Choudhry said. A small camera set in the palm can identify the shape and characteristics of any object its user tries to pick up; this information is then fed to Microsoft's AI, which co-ordinates the fingers and wrist to naturally grab or manipulate the item, according to its user's command.

"When someone who has a flesh arm goes to pick something up, you don't necessarily think about the individual little muscle fibres you need to fire in order to pick it up correctly — you just sort of do it," Choudhry said. "That's the purpose of our AI control system. The hand thinks and acts for you, so you don't have to."

The prosthetic is now available for pre-order and can cost up to $15,000, Choudhry said. In comparison, similar functional prosthetics with individually moving fingers can start at "$60,000, $70,000 or more," he continued.

"The response has been overwhelming. We have had people register from all different parts of the world — the U.S., Canada, the U.K.," Choudhry said, though he couldn't share exact numbers. "It shows the problem is not just limited to any one geographical area — people around the world feel similarly frustrated about the gap in the (prosthetics) market."

The price point was a major reason Muscutt went with SmartArm — "I couldn't afford anything else," she said, adding that in Canada and around the world, functional prosthetics are not covered by most insurance and public health plans.

"A lot of people end up having to mortgage their houses if they need (a functional prosthetic), because the only way to get it is to pay out of pocket."

Although Muscutt tried using a basic prosthetic before — an arm that wasn't articulated or powered — she soon gave it up. It felt heavy, clunky and "didn't look like something that belonged on my body," she said.

"That's the difference, because once I put the SmartArm on, I felt one with it. It's a cohesive relationship, it feels like it's always been there," she said. "I'm still learning how to use it, but for me, it's more than just about the arm.

"To be able to put this fantastic tool on me and walk around, I mean, that just does so much for someone's self-esteem.

Source - Toronto Star

Must Read

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

3 hrs ago | 673 Views

Why I hate politics

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

A glimpse into Mnangagwa's wealth

5 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa chopper deal raises stink?

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF grassroots reject 2023 candidates

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mutambara roasts Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in CIO, military in poll plot

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on 800 more cars

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

All set for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Zimbabwe show

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe is poor because of IMF

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Russian helicopters deal needs close scrutiny

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Love triangle spills into courts

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe foundries require US$50m for retooling

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Soldier offers $7 for child's maintenance

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man steals groceries to feed girlfriends

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Burglar targets top cops

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Senator exposes Gukurahundi 'denialists'

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

BCC, residents share bill on servicing stands

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Matebeleland South records increase in crime

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Fight over water turns fatal

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZACC arrests Hwange Local Board executives

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bank manager in house wrangle with widow

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

PowerTel committed to bridging rural digital divide

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Headmaster loses teeth in robbery

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso prodigy told to muscle up

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC in parking management system revenue windfall

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bosso dodge bullet

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Fadzai Mahere's five minutes of shame

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa reached out to brother Putin on helicopter deal

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chiwenga scouts for international partnership

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shambolic accounts haunt city

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe records 320 cholera cases in a week

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Scammers bleed Natfoods US$6m

5 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe ups tempo on debt resolution

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes price madness head-on

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe debt resolution will open funding floodgates'

5 hrs ago | 20 Views

Machakaire rallies Zanu-PF youths

5 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bogus ZNA recruitment agents on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Arsenal buckle under the pressure

16 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zanu-PF youths block Victoria Falls from selling stands

17 hrs ago | 356 Views

Coltart nominated for a European award

17 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

17 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube weaponising foreign trade to fight local firms

17 hrs ago | 321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days