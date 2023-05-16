Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Safari camp operators in Zimbabwe challenge oil drilling at world heritage site

by Kevin JiangAntony Sguazzin and Godfrey Marawanyika
4 hrs ago | Views
The operators of safari camps charging more than $1 000 (~R20 000) a night have lodged objections against a planned oil exploration programme in Zimbabwe's premier wildlife area, Mana Pools.

African Bush Camps, which offers destinations across the country including at Nyamatusi Camp in Mana Pools, said in a 15 May letter to the Mining Affairs Board that granting Shalom Mining the permit would exacerbate global warming and biodiversity loss. Wilderness Safaris, which operates three camps in Mana Pools, also said it has objected.

Mana Pools lies on the southern bank of the Zambezi River that serves as the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The river braids across a flood plain, attracting herds of elephants and buffalo and providing habitat for lions, cheetahs and leopards.

Mana and surrounding areas have been designated as a World Heritage Site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

"Thousands of tourists come to Zimbabwe every year to experience the beauty and wildlife and especially the gem that is Mana Pools," African Bush Camps said in the letter. "Any notion of prospecting will erode tourists' confidence, not only Mana Pools, but in Zimbabwe as a whole."

Nyamatusi charges tourists as much as $1 185 a night. Wildnerness charges $1 500 per night per person sharing at its Chikwenya camp.

The heritage site covers 676 600 hectares, spanning the Mana Pools National Park, Sapi and Chewore Safari areas. Shalom has applied for an exploration license over an area of 130 000 hectares. Friday was the last day for objections to be lodged.

"We have received responses and these will be tabled before the Mining Affairs Board," Deputy Mines Minister Polite Kambamura said in an interview. A date for the board to meet is yet to be set, he said.

In parliamentary debates this week lawmakers asked why the permit was being considered when there is a policy of not allowing mining in protected areas. Kambamura said in parliament that part of the application covered an area that wasn't protected and it had to go through due processes.

Zimbabwe scrapped coal exploration permits in 2020 that had been granted in the Hwange National Park in the north west of the country after objections by environmental activists.

Source - Bloomberg

Must Read

Four artisanal miners in court for digging railway line

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZANU PF chairman dies after mistaking poison for alcohol

3 hrs ago | 680 Views

Why I hate politics

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Christianity is ruining traditional Zimbabwean beliefs

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

5 hrs ago | 295 Views

Canada-based Zimbabwean receives first AI-powered bionic arm

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

A glimpse into Mnangagwa's wealth

5 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zanu-PF MP 'begs' to meet Winky D

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa chopper deal raises stink?

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF grassroots reject 2023 candidates

5 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mutambara roasts Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF ropes in CIO, military in poll plot

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zanu-PF splashes on 800 more cars

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

All set for UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Zimbabwe show

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe is poor because of IMF

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Russian helicopters deal needs close scrutiny

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Love triangle spills into courts

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe foundries require US$50m for retooling

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Soldier offers $7 for child's maintenance

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man steals groceries to feed girlfriends

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Burglar targets top cops

5 hrs ago | 76 Views

Senator exposes Gukurahundi 'denialists'

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

BCC, residents share bill on servicing stands

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Matebeleland South records increase in crime

5 hrs ago | 33 Views

Fight over water turns fatal

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZACC arrests Hwange Local Board executives

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Bank manager in house wrangle with widow

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

PowerTel committed to bridging rural digital divide

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Headmaster loses teeth in robbery

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bosso prodigy told to muscle up

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

BCC in parking management system revenue windfall

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bosso dodge bullet

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Fadzai Mahere's five minutes of shame

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa reached out to brother Putin on helicopter deal

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chiwenga scouts for international partnership

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Shambolic accounts haunt city

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe records 320 cholera cases in a week

5 hrs ago | 18 Views

Scammers bleed Natfoods US$6m

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe ups tempo on debt resolution

5 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes price madness head-on

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

'Zimbabwe debt resolution will open funding floodgates'

5 hrs ago | 20 Views

Machakaire rallies Zanu-PF youths

5 hrs ago | 23 Views

Bogus ZNA recruitment agents on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Youths gather for Zanu-PF Mashonaland West interdistrict

16 hrs ago | 194 Views

Arsenal buckle under the pressure

16 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zanu-PF youths block Victoria Falls from selling stands

17 hrs ago | 357 Views

Coltart nominated for a European award

17 hrs ago | 354 Views

Mthwakazi pushes for devolution Act

17 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mthuli Ncube weaponising foreign trade to fight local firms

17 hrs ago | 321 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days