Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by kleptomaniac Govt

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy leader Tendai Biti says Zimbabwe is being run by a kleptomaniac government and there is a desperate need for change ahead of the upcoming general elections.

He was speaking to NewZimbabwe.com in Ward 9 Tafara, where he was conducting door to door campaign as the party gears for imminent crunch general elections.

Biti's comments come at a time Zimbabwe has been named the most miserable country in the world by a renowned economist, Steve Hanke.

According to the American professor, Zimbabwe's inflation currently stands at 666%.

Biti says the current scenario calls for change.

"It's urgent that there is Change and transformation in Zimbabwe. We are run by kleptomania, a government (that) steals and steals and cannot look after its poor.

"Mthuli Ncube has failed and failed in absolute terms," said Biti.

He added, "As I am talking to you right now the exchange rate is now US$1:3 500. That means salaries of workers have been eroded…So we need Change and desperate change so that we can implement a radical program of economic transformation and modernisation under the new great Zimbabwe," he said.

In his analysis, Hanke echoed Biti's sentiments saying "Zanu-PF operates more like a political Mafia than a political party."

He said Zimbabwean policies have resulted in massive misery.

Hanke also predicted that CCC is going to win the elections because of glaring failures by Zanu-PF.

Meanwhile, Biti said he is a tried and tested leader for the "struggle and has been in the struggle since 1986 as a student."

He said he will use his experience in government to provide a pillar for the incoming government led by Nelson Chamisa.

The former Finance minister won the Euromoney Emerging Markets award for Best Finance Minister in Africa in 2009 for his good work in stabilising the country's economy during the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Among other things, he has consistently uncovered corruption and held the government to account in Parliament through the public accounts Committee.

"Harare East has the national duty of returning Tendai Biti to Parliament so he can continue working for the country," he said.

Source - NewZimbabwe

