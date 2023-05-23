Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Supersport dangles coaching job to Bhasera

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SuperSport United chief executive officer Stan Matthews has promised Warriors veteran Onismor Bhasera a coaching job in the club's juniors after he is done playing.

Stan Matthews feels a coaching job is the best reward for Bhasera, 37,  who has been one of the club's most loyal players.

The veteran admistrator was speaking during SuperSport United's seasons award ceremony held at Randpark Golf Club on Monday.

After ending the season in third position behind league winners Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, who finished second, SuperSport will participate in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Hence the club chief is keen on keeping Bhasera next season, so that he helps stabilise the youthful squad.

Matthews said: "We might have to keep Bhasera for the next six months so that he helps us in the African competitions.

"Bhasera has been loyal since he came here. I still stand here saying he will coach in my academy. That kind of loyalty, love and passion is rare in professional and African football."

Bhasera spent last season as the team captain and Matsatsantsa had an impressive season.

They missed out on an opportunity to secure a Caf Champions League spot by three points.

Another Warriors player Ronald Pfumbidzai will also play in the Caf Confederation Cup having being signed by the club from SuperSport.

Pfumbidzai is due to join the Gavin Hunt-coached side in July after the end of his Chippa United contract.

He is likely to replace Bhasera, who is in the twilight of his career.

Source - newsday

