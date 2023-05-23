Battle royal at BF

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants Highlanders and Dynamos are primed for a bare knuckle fight at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow, with so much at stake for the two nemesis.Both teams can shoot to the top of the log table with a win as Highlanders currently sit on second spot with 17 points, the same as leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.Dynamos have accumulated 14 points so far this term and can join Bosso and Ngezi on 17 if they collect maximum points.The two giants are both sitting on a run of three straight draws and their problem has been the lack of goals.Highlanders drew against Sheasham (0-0), Simba Bhora (0-0) and Cranborne Bullets (1-1).DeMbare on the other hand played three nil-all draws against Triangle, Herentals and Manica Diamonds with all matches played at the National Sports Stadium.They will be drawn out of the National Sports Stadium comforts and will confront Bosso in their favourite hunting ground where the hosts always draw large crowds.That this blockbuster will attract a full house on Africa Day is not in doubt and it's very likely that the fans will be treated to enthralling entertainment.Both Highlanders coach Jose Baltemar Brito and Dynamos' Herbert Maruwa have complained about teams that always apply delaying tactics when the situation best suits them.The stage is set for two teams that play an open game to go straight at each other's throat.The struggles in front of goal have triggered murmurs of dissent from some of the supporters and both coaches know that only three points will appease their fans.Bosso vice-captain Mbongeni "Mbola" Ndlovu has implored Bosso supporters to come in their numbers to spur them in the big match.The match was supposed to be played in week five and was postponed as the two giants clashed in the Independence Cup encounter which was played in Mt Darwin."Our supporters should come in their numbers to support us. What I can promise them is that as players we will fight on the field. We won't only give 100% but we will give 120%. So they should come in their numbers to support us," he said.Ndlovu, a product of the vibrant Highlanders juniors, was reunited with midfielder Darlington Mukuli, Archiford Faira and Andrew Mbeba in the senior team having played together for the juniors. Their backline has conceded only two goals in nine matches this season.Ndlovu has reinvented himself to become a dependable centreback having played as a leftback previously. He thanked the Bosso coaches for his recent form."It's the faith that the coach has in me. They have helped me a lot. Even my partner Peter (Muduhwa), we have played together for a while now. I came into the team and he took me under his wing. Ariel (Sibanda) has also helped me a lot so that my game remains at the top level," said Ndlovu, who is the younger brother to Highlanders legend Bekithemba,On the other hand, the Dynamos midfield is brimming with talent, boasting of the evergreen Tanaka Shandirwa, Donald Mudadi, Junior Makunike and Arthur "Diego" Musiiwa. The midfield battle should be a bruising one.Bosso will pin their hopes on former Richards Bay midfielder Brighton Manhire, who joined them this year from the South African first division side.Manhire said that they will approach the encounter the same way they have done with other matches."It's a game just like any other game. We have prepared the same way as we prepare for other games. The difference is that everyone else and the fans and have got a lot of expectations but on our end it's just a game, " he said.Bosso will be missing the services of midfielder Devine Mhindirira who is nursing a fractured finger.They will welcome back 17-year-old attacking midfielder Prince Ndlovu, who was in Austria for month-long trials.