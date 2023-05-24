Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora drops urgent polls case

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
OPPOSITION leader Douglas Mwonzora has withdrawn his urgent application in the High Court to stop President Emmerson Mnangagwa from proclaiming the date for this year's crunch elections.

MDC T leader launched a fresh bid to have upcoming elections postponed by approaching the High Court to stop President Emmerson Mnangagwa from proclaiming poll dates after the ConCourt dismissed a related application.

He had sought nullification of a delimitation report on new constituency boundaries that was gazetted in February arguing it was done unprocedurally

His application was heard by a full Constitutional Court bench led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

He later filed yet another application seeking to have the final delimitation report declared invalid.

In his application, Mwonzora claimed the delimitation report was flawed and contained irregularities such as opaqueness of the exercise in coming up with new boundaries.

"The delimitation report, because of its invalidity is not sufficiently informative," Mwonzora submitted.

"I also will need to plan where to hold rallies and other meetings.

"The current delimitation report does not inform me, for example, how many people were 17 years old at the time of delimitation, but who are now 18 years old this year.

"This information will help me concentrate on where to encourage voter registration for my campaign."

There has been controversy surrounding the delimitation report, with opposition parties and election watchdogs accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of using a wrong formula to redraw electoral boundaries.

The last delimitation was done ahead of the 2008 elections.

"The current delimitation report does not show, for example, how many people are 13 years of age and who will be 18 years in 2028," Mwonzora said.

"This will help me to plan for that election as well…because of its non-compliance with section 161 of the constitution, the current delimitation report is invalid and cannot be the basis of a free and fair election as contemplated by our constitution."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said elections were going to be held in August.

Source - online

