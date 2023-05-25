Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa must not deliver another Lima

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
WHITE commercial farmers forced off their land over 20 years ago have waited since 2018 — when government agreed to a compensation deal — to receive their settlements. It is important to note that these farmers compromised and agreed to take US$3,5 billion. In the same spirit, Zimbabwe should also compromise and demonstrate that it is taking this issue seriously.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa must stick to his commitment and pay them, in line with the Global Settlement Deed (GSD), as agreed in 2018. Before Mnangagwa took over the presidency five years ago, the late former strongman, Robert Mugabe had denied responsibility.

But the blowbacks from angry western powers were deadly.

Zimbabwe's economy surrendered 50% of its gross domestic product (GDP) within the first decade of the confrontations.

Its currency collapsed in December 2008.

To demonstrate that western creditors owed over US$13,5 billion, almost half of Zimbabwe's US$30 billion GDP, take this issue seriously, it stuck out during last week's debt summits in Harare and  Victoria Falls.

It was not a coincidence that those leading the plan brought it up for discussion soon after jetting in from Washington, where a law — the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera) — was enacted in 2000 during bloody farm invasions.

They knew what they were doing. They want to persuade Washington and other powers that Zimbabwe is taking steps to address Zidera's concerns. This is vital for them to secure global confidence that Harare is ready to reform, before getting a debt deal.

Rightly so, western creditors have raised issues of fundamental concern to humanity. Harare must end impunity and rights violations. It must change from a tradition of disputed polls to holding credible elections from this year and beyond.

No one disputes that these are important milestones to be achieved.

 Their continuing to overshadow Zimbabwe's electoral and political landscape has caused immense suffering. The world cannot not fold arms when everything is going wrong. But the longer Zimbabwe procrastinates, the more dire the endgame.

Isolation will be prolonged and the debt pile up will be out of control. With regards to the GSD, Mnangagwa must not take chances.

Yes, everybody knows that he is leading a government that is bleeding on all fronts, following decades of kleptocracy. But he knows that the farmers invested to make Zimbabwe's land productive.

Zimbabwe's agricultural success is riding on a foundation that they laid before they were chased out. As we reported last week, the plan to pay them through Treasury Bills (TBs) won't work.

Like a payslip, a TB only represents an intention to pay. Broke governments have always rolled over TBs on maturity. It will be foolhardy for Zimbabwe to think that these farmers will agree to live on a promise. But the longer this dispute plays out, the more Mnangagwa's re-engagement plan suffers. A similar debt clearance plan was cobbled in Lima, Peru, in 2015. It flopped because Mugabe was not keen to compromise.

Sure, Zimbabweans don't want another Lima.

Source - the independent

Comments

Bulawayo farm for sale


Must Read

WhatsApp gag order divides Zanu-PF

33 mins ago | 84 Views

Manifestos and democracy in Zimbabwe

37 mins ago | 14 Views

Ball is in Mnangagwa's court

38 mins ago | 65 Views

O'mari takes on EcoCash

38 mins ago | 83 Views

2 businessmen acquitted of US$1m fraud charge

39 mins ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe nurses put govt on notice

39 mins ago | 53 Views

Parents reject Cala

40 mins ago | 50 Views

Controversial lawyer frets over Zimbabwe election date secrecy

40 mins ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa govt told to stop judicial harassment of 'rights defenders'

40 mins ago | 20 Views

'Monitor all Zimbabwe mega infrastructure deals'

41 mins ago | 19 Views

The tragedy of Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 21 Views

NGO insists on reforms ahead of polls

42 mins ago | 9 Views

Jonathan Moyo tips Prof Ncube for Cowdray Park seat

43 mins ago | 76 Views

Drivers' licence impasse in Electoral Bill debate

44 mins ago | 33 Views

Russia's Rostec assists Zimbabwe establish air ambulance service

44 mins ago | 24 Views

Master of High Court backs Telecel rescue

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Bogus cops arrested for armed robbery

45 mins ago | 22 Views

Artisanal miner pours cyanide on colleague over $1 dispute

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

Jazz & Soul festival roars to life

10 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mwonzora drops urgent polls case

12 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Election buzz has not gripped Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 335 Views

Bosso, Dembare produce an entertaining end-to-end attacking display

13 hrs ago | 552 Views

Stray brick kills man watching fight

13 hrs ago | 596 Views

Bosso manager involved in accident

13 hrs ago | 647 Views

Health time bomb ticks in Mthuli Ncube's Cowdray Park

25 May 2023 at 06:45hrs | 1142 Views

CCC activist not buried 1 year later

25 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 994 Views

Residents angry over Gwayi-Shangani Dam delays

25 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 927 Views

UB40 promises fireworks

25 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 632 Views

Jail nightmare for 'graffiti painting' UZ students

25 May 2023 at 06:31hrs | 860 Views

Jonathan Moyo tackles Mthuli Ncube

25 May 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2341 Views

Power outages dent RioZim production

25 May 2023 at 06:27hrs | 202 Views

Bosso target outright victory

25 May 2023 at 06:26hrs | 134 Views

'No voter registration at inspection centres'

25 May 2023 at 06:26hrs | 207 Views

Zimbabwe ranked as world's most miserable country

25 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 369 Views

Zimbabwe adjudged as flood prone

25 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 165 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to respect rule of law

25 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 203 Views

Police recover stolen tobacco bales

25 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 205 Views

Man robbed after boarding lift

25 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 302 Views

Zimdollar in record crash

25 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 466 Views

Chinese investigators arrest murder suspect in Zimbabwe

25 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 946 Views

Zimbabwe commits to resolve debt, arrears

25 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 83 Views

Bosso scores major deal

25 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 248 Views

'Russia is in a war with imperialism'

25 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 370 Views

Killings flare up in Kwekwe

25 May 2023 at 06:18hrs | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's Africa Day: Celebrating a Continent We Have Failed

24 May 2023 at 21:02hrs | 178 Views

Africa Day: Zimbabwe has achieved nothing

24 May 2023 at 20:59hrs | 218 Views

Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll', Dies Aged 83

24 May 2023 at 20:48hrs | 664 Views

Chamisa thrills the rural communities

24 May 2023 at 18:36hrs | 1552 Views

CCC demand credible, auditable voters roll

24 May 2023 at 18:35hrs | 280 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days