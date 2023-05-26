Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Trouble brewing in Zululand

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
After riding out a succession storm which rocked the nation following the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini in 2021, serious trouble is brewing in South Africa's most powerful monarchy as new Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini clashes with traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi over the chairing of Ingonyama Trust.

Amid an intensifying public row, Misuzulu appointed Thanduyise Mzimela to replace former judge Jerome Ngwenya as Ingonyama Trust chair, but Buthelezi (95) fiercely disagrees, describing Mzimela as a "self-confessed incompetent individual".

The trust was established in 1994 and transferred land to a traditional authority, with the sole trustee being the King.

It administers over two million hectares of tribal land across KwaZulu-Natal and nets millions of rand in rental income.

Buthelezi on Friday told a full house of amakhosi (chiefs) that he was now finding it extremely difficult to serve the nation under the leadership of Misuzulu.

In a five-hour speech, Buthelezi said the land has always been envy of those wanted it since colonial times and it must be protected at all costs.

Source - online

Comments

Bulawayo farm for sale


Must Read

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

48 mins ago | 77 Views

8 mistakes in Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution

48 mins ago | 46 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa

55 mins ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants vow to escalate wage demands to Mnangagwa

56 mins ago | 48 Views

Chamisa's CCC says Zec favouring Zanu-PF on voters roll

56 mins ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty for rapists hitting victims harder

56 mins ago | 60 Views

Man survived being buried alive for 6 hours

57 mins ago | 67 Views

Fuel tanker overturns, kills driver

57 mins ago | 50 Views

Nakamba 90 minutes away from history

58 mins ago | 117 Views

Mthwakazi activists fined for doorstepping High Court

15 hrs ago | 481 Views

BCC engages Potraz on internet provision

15 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bulawayo motorists threaten CBD parking boycott

15 hrs ago | 472 Views

Jail sentence for motorists who illegally remove clamps from their vehicles

16 hrs ago | 493 Views

Cop insults Mnangagwa, threatens to arrest Zanu-PF members

16 hrs ago | 2755 Views

Joshua Nkomo's son says 'It will be a big mistake to vote for Zanu-PF'

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mthwakazi youths threaten to close borders and airports to curb gold smuggling

16 hrs ago | 408 Views

There is no Ndebele King! Lobengula Royal Trust declares

16 hrs ago | 500 Views

'People's fear to join politics has strengthened Zanu-PF'

16 hrs ago | 157 Views

BCC warns people embarking on road repairs without seeking permission

16 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 248 Views

Foul mouth mum-in-law arrested

17 hrs ago | 459 Views

Man caught wife red-handed at a lodge

17 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Married woman disrupts church service, accuses Priest of having an affair

17 hrs ago | 774 Views

'US debt is a pyramid scheme used to defraud other nations'

17 hrs ago | 223 Views

Johannesburg mayor now understands why Mugabe banned NGOs

17 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chamisa calls for single currency across Africa

18 hrs ago | 519 Views

Mnangagwa to secure another 5-year term, says US's Fitch Ratings

18 hrs ago | 1461 Views

'Jonathan Moyo's media reign of terror worried Zanu-PF'

18 hrs ago | 636 Views

Zimra workers mull industrial action

18 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa orders ouster of Peter Mataruse?

18 hrs ago | 616 Views

Economic sanctions continue to place Zimbabwe further into unsustainable debt

18 hrs ago | 65 Views

Woman kills hubby in dinner fight

18 hrs ago | 281 Views

Nigerian man arrested in the UK for allegedly impregnating his spouse, in-law's mother, and in-law sister

18 hrs ago | 569 Views

What do we have to show for Africa Day except traditional attire?

24 hrs ago | 232 Views

China new variant of COVID 19 could infect 65 million per week.

24 hrs ago | 645 Views

Diet, the leading cause of death in Africa

24 hrs ago | 306 Views

On inflation Mthuli Ncube must listen to Chinamasa and Gono, 'in the know' advised Moyo. A very sick joke.

24 hrs ago | 577 Views

Inside elections: Can the yellow wave shake-up Mashonaland East?

24 hrs ago | 457 Views

WhatsApp gag order divides Zanu-PF

26 May 2023 at 06:42hrs | 1828 Views

Mnangagwa must not deliver another Lima

26 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 3499 Views

Manifestos and democracy in Zimbabwe

26 May 2023 at 06:38hrs | 218 Views

Ball is in Mnangagwa's court

26 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 873 Views

O'mari takes on EcoCash

26 May 2023 at 06:37hrs | 1005 Views

2 businessmen acquitted of US$1m fraud charge

26 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 454 Views

Zimbabwe nurses put govt on notice

26 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 619 Views

Parents reject Cala

26 May 2023 at 06:36hrs | 647 Views

Controversial lawyer frets over Zimbabwe election date secrecy

26 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 566 Views

Mnangagwa govt told to stop judicial harassment of 'rights defenders'

26 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 187 Views

'Monitor all Zimbabwe mega infrastructure deals'

26 May 2023 at 06:35hrs | 167 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days