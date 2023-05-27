Latest News Editor's Choice


Voters rolls inspection in false start

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE voters' roll inspection exercise had a false start yesterday after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) failed to avail transport for the exercise.

Zec deputy chairperson Rodney Simukai Kiwa told The Standard that people refused to hire out their vehicles because Zec payments were not lucrative.

"We have the money. It's not that we are not being paid. We are being allocated money. We have enough money," Kiwa said.

"It's not just the availability of vehicles but it is a factor of market forces.

"People are refusing to avail vehicles.

"What can we do when a person refuses to avail his vehicle,  considering the rates that we are paying? Otherwise, we are on top of the game."

Zec had earlier scheduled the start of the inspection exercise  for May 26, 2023, before rescheduling it for yesterday.

The electoral body made a last-minute notification to the public yesterday that it would consider extending the exercise after facing logistical challenges.

"Owing to logistical challenges, Zec would like to inform members of the public that some voters' roll inspection centres may start operating much later than the anticipated time on May 27 2023.

"The Commission may consider extending this exercise schedule to 31 May 2023 by a day in the affected areas," Zec chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana said in a statement.

It emerged that Zec had also omitted some wards in its published list of inspection centres, an error that the electoral body rectified yesterday.

Source - the standard
