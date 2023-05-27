Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Pressure is piling on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reconsider the release of dangerous criminals, including rapists, who benefited from an amnesty that saw the release of 4 000 prisoners.

Rapists who are over 65 years and had served two thirds of their prison terms were released under the amnesty that was meant to reduce overcrowding in Zimbabwe's 47 prisons.

Lawyers and rights groups say those convicted of rape should not have been released as their offences are classified as "specified," which do not qualify for presidential pardons, according to a government clemency order issued before the pardons.

Women's and children's advocacy groups in particular were incensed by a local television interview with four recently released inmates, who confirmed they had been serving sentences for rape or statutory rape.

The Adventist Lawyers Association (ALA) said the release of sexual offenders was in contravention of sections 19 and 81 of the constitution that protect the rights of children and women.

 "Whilst we believe in the biblical imperative to forgive, we also believe that society must be protected from those who violate the rights of young girls," the lawyers said.
Free at last... Part of the pardoned inmates make their way out of Harare Central Prison recently. Pictures: Shepherd Tozvireva

"In recent years, there has been a spike in child marriages that has not been just concerning, but alarming because of the slow rate at which the state seems to act on the perpetrators.

"The release of sexual offenders does not bode well with the constitutional imperatives as expressed in sections 19 and 81 of the constitution to protect children and women."

"Such release directly contradicts the express terms of the instrument relied upon."

 ALA added: "There has been reform in child marriage laws, which is a welcome development.

"However, the release of sexual offenders on the very low bar of having served just a tenth of their sentences when other beneficiaries had to meet the high bar of at least a third is retrogressive to the fight against child marriages.

"The government must walk the talk and be deliberate in protecting girls and women," ALA said.

Admire Huniuswa, a legal expert, said the amnesty to rapists was potentially unconstitutional.

"The amnesty to rapists raises significant legal concerns and questions the adherence to international human rights standards," Huniuswa said.

"While the issue of prison overcrowding is a legitimate concern, it is crucial to prioritise the rights and safety of survivors and ensure that justice is served.

"Granting amnesty to rapists undermines the principle of accountability and sends a detrimental message to both survivors and potential offenders."
The government released more than 4 000 prisoners with the aim of easing overcrowding in jails

Pamellah Musimwa of Justice for Children said those convicted of rape or statutory rape should not be eligible for pardons and should be required to serve their full sentences.

"It is very concerning that convicts of rape and other sexual offenses were also released through the amnesty,"  Musimwa told VOA.

"These offences involve trauma and shock on the survivors … who … at least felt safe after the accused had been convicted and imprisoned.

"Their wounds, which were probably healing because of the sentence, are now being reopened," she added.

 "They now have to interface with unrepentant perpetrators.

"Besides affecting the survivor, the convicts' release seems to trivialize the offences."

The released rapists, she said, were bragging about their releases during the interview.

"As a nation, have we done good? ... Are we saying the commission of rape is now trivial, such that the perpetrators could be released anyhow without fully serving their sentences?" Musimwa said, adding that she feared the released offenders might strike again.

 "I feel the release of these people is a threat to the welfare of child survivors, their relatives and even to the welfare of those that have not been abused."

In a brief phone call with VOA, Justice ministry permanent secretary Virginia Mabiza said that rapists were not supposed to have been released on parole — and then the phone call was abruptly cut out.

Several attempts to reach Mabiza a second time were unsuccessful.

Another child rights group, Equality Now, said the premature release of convicted sexual offenders compromised public safety, denied survivors the closure they deserved and eroded faith in the criminal justice system.

"By releasing prisoners convicted of sexual offences, Zimbabwe has relegated the rights of women and girls and thus exposed them to further violation," said Equality Now's Jean-Paul Murunga.

 "We therefore call [for] immediate reversal of the decision.

"Further, we call [for] effective implementation of the laws against sexual violence, including proper implementation of a sexual offenders' register, to ensure such [a] release is not repeated in future."

Prematurely freeing convicted rapists and perpetrators of gender-based violence sends a "chilling message that these violations are not taken seriously," he said.

"Granting early release disregards the severity of the crimes and undermines the rule of law and the trust placed in the legal system by victims and the public alike," said Murunga, a Kenyan national.

Musimwa of Justice for Children said the clemency order on which the inmates were released does not allow rapists to be on parole.

Former president Robert Mugabe, pardoned thousands of inmates to make room in the country's overcrowded, cash- and resource-strapped prisons in 2016.

The decision followed a March 2015 prison uprising over food shortages that turned violent as some prisoners attempted to break out of jail, said then-vice president Mnangagwa.

The protests resulted in the deaths of five inmates who were shot by police.

As president, Mnangagwa pardoned 3,000 to ease overcrowding in 2018. Neither the 2016 nor 2018 pardons extended to those convicted of murder, treason, rape and armed robbery. — Additional reporting by VOA

Source - the standard

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

3 hrs ago | 925 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

4 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

4 hrs ago | 187 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Persecution of Donald Trump!

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

The Zimbabwean nightmare and tragic optimism of Mutambara

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiadzwa community, govt and ZCDC smoke peace pipe

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

8 000 SA returnees expected home soon

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Guta RaMwari infighting continues

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mthuli Ncube confronts Osiphatheleni

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

King Mambo weds in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

EPL Pfee:- Nakamba makes Marvelous Premier League return

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe's FIU to probe businesses inflating prices for USD bank transfers

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Limited Bosso 2023 replica edition runs out

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube threatens crackdown on businesses

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

4 rogue firms' accounts frozen

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe Home Affairs Ministry goes fully digital

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's 40 under-40 leaders named

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nakamba back in the English Premier League

16 hrs ago | 1693 Views

US credit rating downgraded

16 hrs ago | 451 Views

Fuel tanker fatal accident victim identified

17 hrs ago | 595 Views

72 year old cyclist dies after being hit by car

19 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa to announce election date tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Trouble brewing in Zululand

27 May 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1926 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

27 May 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1277 Views

8 mistakes in Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution

27 May 2023 at 09:15hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days