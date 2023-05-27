Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare man's bid to challenge an upward variation of his maintenance order hit a snag.Daniel Kapinyi told Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira that Joyce Fodye got him arrested in January for failure to pay maintenance."I failed to pay $55 000 maintenance in December last year," Kapinyi said."She told me to cover a lot of expenses, which amounted to US$500 for a child about to start Form One."I bought the child uniforms, books, and other basics which left me broke."She failed to consider that and still went on to get a warrant of arrest for me in January for failing to pay maintenance in December."He told Mashavira that he was a taxi driver and his income had dwindled since his arrest.