Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man's bid to challenge an upward variation of his maintenance order hit a snag.

Daniel Kapinyi told Harare magistrate Sharon Mashavira that Joyce Fodye got him arrested in January for failure to pay maintenance.

"I failed to pay $55 000 maintenance in December last year," Kapinyi said.

"She told me to cover a lot of expenses, which amounted to US$500 for a child about to start Form One.

"I bought the child uniforms, books, and other basics which left me broke.

"She failed to consider that and still went on to get  a warrant of arrest for me in January for failing to pay maintenance in December."

He told Mashavira that he was a taxi driver and his income had dwindled since his arrest.

Source - the standard
