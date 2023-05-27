Grandsons terrorise woman

News / Local

by Staff reporter

An elderly Harare woman has been granted a protection order against her three grandsons, who have been tormenting her for the past two years.Acquisillia Makonyonga from Mufakose told Harare magistrate Tamara Chibindi that Tafadzwa, Takudzwa, and Tariro Makonyonga were harassing her and destroying her property whenever they come to her place drunk."I want a court to order to stop them from visiting me because they come to my house drunk and they harass me, threatening to burn the house because I accommodate other relatives at my house," she submitted."Recently they came and destroyed my bedroom door during the night and stole clothes and groceries."They do not want other grandchildren to visit and stay with me. They think the house belongs to them."Acquisillia said the trio had resorted to hiding in the bush and threatening to kill her if she did not evict the other relatives.