Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has dismissed speculation that there could be secret behind-doors discussions between him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa said the last conversation he had with the Zanu-PF strongman was way back in 2018 when the two met at the late Morgan Tsvangirai's Harare home where Mnangagwa had visited the  former prime minister who was sick.

"The future of Zimbabwe is predicated on conversation, not only in the context of the media or those that consume media products, but also in the context of politics and how we transact our societal engagements," he said.

"It is good to dialogue, it is good to have a conversation.

"Would you believe that we're going again into a contest with Mr Mnangagwa, but we have never had a conversation since the last election?

"The last time I saw him was at the late president Tsvangirai's home when he (Tsvangirai) was not well. That was the last time.

"We have never had a phone call; we have never had a conversation.

"What that tells you is that we are a sick society.

"That toxicity of environment is not good for the country."

He was speaking to senior journalists and editors at a meeting organised by the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.

 He lamented the capture of national media outlets by Zanu-PF and said there was need to "liberate them from the shackles and manacles of politics" under whose weight they were unable to operate professionally.

"You see you can hardly distinguish between The Herald and The Patriot (a Central Intelligence Organisation-linked newspaper) and that is not desirable.

"The Herald must be a national newspaper and must be seen as such.

"That is critical and I can say that is an area of discomfort to us."

Chamisa said it was important for journalists to have their own self-regulating body just as other professions did.

 "There has to be a voluntary media council of the profession. All professions including lawyers, engineers, nurses, doctors, accountants, all of them have profession councils that regulate their members and their activities," he added.

"I think journalists are the only ones that are suspected, that are not trusted to the extent that they are not given that opportunity to have a Bill that allows them to self-regulate.

"Yes, the government will come in here and there with checks and balances, but the law has to be there allowing journalists to regulate themselves."

Chamisa said no election could ever be deemed credible, free and fair in the absence of a free, non-partisan and independent media.

While the private media could have some latitude to lean on the side of their choice, Chamisa said it was wrong for the public media to be seen to be partisan.

While differences were inevitable in societies, Chamisa said it was important for a nation to try to unite and work together for the good of the country.

"Differences happen but we have to find each other. We are a great country, but that greatness is dwarfed by divisions, and by toxicity," he said.

" We hope that the press will play a pivotal role to lubricate our poisoned environment and make sure there is more light in it than darkness."

Source - the standard

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

3 hrs ago | 929 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

4 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Persecution of Donald Trump!

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

The Zimbabwean nightmare and tragic optimism of Mutambara

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiadzwa community, govt and ZCDC smoke peace pipe

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

8 000 SA returnees expected home soon

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Guta RaMwari infighting continues

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mthuli Ncube confronts Osiphatheleni

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

King Mambo weds in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

EPL Pfee:- Nakamba makes Marvelous Premier League return

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe's FIU to probe businesses inflating prices for USD bank transfers

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Limited Bosso 2023 replica edition runs out

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube threatens crackdown on businesses

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

4 rogue firms' accounts frozen

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe Home Affairs Ministry goes fully digital

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's 40 under-40 leaders named

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nakamba back in the English Premier League

16 hrs ago | 1694 Views

US credit rating downgraded

16 hrs ago | 451 Views

Fuel tanker fatal accident victim identified

17 hrs ago | 595 Views

72 year old cyclist dies after being hit by car

19 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa to announce election date tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Trouble brewing in Zululand

27 May 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1927 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

27 May 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1277 Views

8 mistakes in Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution

27 May 2023 at 09:15hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days