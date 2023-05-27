Latest News Editor's Choice


Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
JUSTICE Minister had to request Parliament for more time to 'investigate and document' how Zimbabwe's vast array of minerals were benefiting ordinary citizens after Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa charged that foreigners were getting much more than locals.

Ziyambi, who was responding to questions that had initially been meant for Deputy Mines Minister Polite Kambamura, had talked of beneficiation and how the process was benefiting Zimbabweans.

Mliswa maintained that was not the case as Zimbabweans were still suffering, lacking basics while struggling to access health and education facilities.

"Ziyambi talked about beneficiation that is taking place and he mentioned that a lot money is being obtained from mining but we are not seeing it on the ground.

"People are still suffering. Where are the proceeds from beneficiation going? There are no hospitals being constructed. There are no schools constructed and even the lives of people are not improving. There is no development of the industry.

"We have several mineral reserves, whom are they benefiting? You have cancelled the Indigenisation Act and you said there is no investment into the country because of the 49:51 percent. Which other law have you put in place to carter for and protect the indigenous people?

"The foreigners are the only ones benefiting while the citizens are suffering. You say nyika inovakwa nevene vayo but vene venyika vari kutambura nekuti hapana mari iri kuenda kune vene venyika."

Zimbabwe is currently reeling under a resurgent economic crisis that has worsened since the reintroduction of the Zimbabwean dollar in 2016.

Seven years on industry is grinding to a halt, prices are on an upward spiral threatening to replicate the 2008 crisis and much needed experts are fast fleeing the country for greener pastures.

"The question about where the proceeds are going needs all the documents involved including the taxes paid by companies. I cannot do it here right now," said Ziyambi.

"I need to go and investigate and compile the documentation."

Despite the shadowy nature of some of the mostly foreign ventures, mining is still expected to drag Zimbabwe out of its current quagmire.

Source - NewZimbabwe

