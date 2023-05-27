Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Political commentator and Former Cabinet Minister, Professor Jonathan Moyo has said that economic saboteurs should not be allowed to contest in local elections.

Writing on his Twitter handle yesterday, Professor Moyo pointed out that aspiring candidates who intended to get into office using people's suffering were a danger to society.

"If you're a party's presidential candidate or its parliamentary or local authority candidate or an independent candidate for any election, and you pray for or bank on the collapse or ruin of your country's economy as your manifesto, then you are a danger to yourself and society!," said Professor Moyo.

Speaking to this publication, another political commentator Terrence Chipwanya reiterated that individuals who were known to engage in the economic sabotage of their own country should not be given a chance to contest in an election.

"Individuals who are known to engage in activities of economic sabotage are contravening the Patriotic Act, as such, should not be allowed to participate in an election. If an economic saboteur is elected, it sends the wrong message to the public which could lead to a loss of confidence in the Government. It is then essential that those contesting elections should go through thorough vetting for any criminal offences and only those with clean records should be allowed to proceed," he said.

Chipwanya added that any aspiring candidates willing to contest in an election should prove themselves worthy through their efforts to develop the country and the people.

"Economic saboteurs should not contest elections as they can cause damage to the country's economy, sabotage can also result in reduced productivity, increased costs, supply disruptions and ultimately lead to inflation," said Chipwanya.

Meanwhile, Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti and Jacob Ngarivhume of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) embarked on a publicized visit to America to ask for further tightening of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

3 hrs ago | 935 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

4 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Persecution of Donald Trump!

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

The Zimbabwean nightmare and tragic optimism of Mutambara

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chiadzwa community, govt and ZCDC smoke peace pipe

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

8 000 SA returnees expected home soon

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Cop jailed 3 years for 'virginity testing'

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Guta RaMwari infighting continues

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mthuli Ncube confronts Osiphatheleni

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Dzukamanja wins it for Pirates

4 hrs ago | 22 Views

King Mambo weds in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

EPL Pfee:- Nakamba makes Marvelous Premier League return

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe's FIU to probe businesses inflating prices for USD bank transfers

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Limited Bosso 2023 replica edition runs out

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mthuli Ncube threatens crackdown on businesses

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

4 rogue firms' accounts frozen

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe Home Affairs Ministry goes fully digital

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's 40 under-40 leaders named

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Nakamba back in the English Premier League

16 hrs ago | 1695 Views

US credit rating downgraded

16 hrs ago | 451 Views

Fuel tanker fatal accident victim identified

17 hrs ago | 595 Views

72 year old cyclist dies after being hit by car

19 hrs ago | 628 Views

Mnangagwa to announce election date tomorrow

21 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Trouble brewing in Zululand

27 May 2023 at 09:19hrs | 1927 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

27 May 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1278 Views

8 mistakes in Zimbabwe's 2013 Constitution

27 May 2023 at 09:15hrs | 698 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days