Zimbabwe joins poverty league

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe, which was the most industrialised nation in sub-Saharan Africa outside South Africa in 1980 - is now among the top 20 poorest countries in the world - ranking 17, according to an unknown Global Finance magazine which provides economic and financial research.Out of those 20 countries, 17 are from Africa, while three are from the Middle East - Yemen - and two, Kiribati and Solomon Islands, are from the Oceania region in the Central and South Pacific Ocean respectively.South Sudan is the poorest country in Africa; Nepal in Asia; Papua New Guinea in the Oceania; Haiti in North America; Venezuela in South America and Ukraine in Europe.The world's poorest countries suffer from civil wars, ethnic and sectarian strife. Covid-19, soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine made their bad situations worse.Ukraine is now the poorest country in Europe due to the ongoing destructive war.