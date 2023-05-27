News / Local
Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth
Zimbabwean international Marvelous Nakamba had a marvellous evening last night as Luton Town stormed into the English Premier League for the first time in their history after a pulsating match at Wembley in London.
Nakamba scored as Luton beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties after a 1-all draw in regulation time.
By beating Coventry City 6-5 on penalties at Wembley Stadium in London last night, Luton Town simply won the richest football match on earth.
Just that game alone won them £120 million.
Luton, who will join Burnley and Sheffield United in the big time next season, will now receive a guaranteed £120 million boost in revenue for playing in the Premier League next season.
