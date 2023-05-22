Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman grabs car steering wheel to survives kidnapping attempt

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 21-year-old Bulawayo woman survived a scary kidnapping attempt by a private motorist Thursday when she seized the steering wheel of the moving vehicle and forced it into crashing stop outside the road.

The unnamed woman, police said, was forced to perform the life-saving feat some moments after the suspect, Marvellous Dube, 32, had robbed her of cash and cell phone after the rest of the passengers had dropped off at their destinations.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube called on citizens to desist from risking their lives through boarding private vehicles.

"This follows the arrest of Marvellous Dube, a male adult aged 32 of Pumula East, Bulawayo who kidnapped and robbed one of his passengers," said Ncube.

"On the 25th of May 2023 at around 2200 hours, the complainant, a female adult aged 21 of Cowdray Park Bulawayo boarded a silver Toyota Corolla Ex Saloon registration number AVC 1889 at 6th Avenue going home from work with five other passengers on board.

"The other passengers disembarked at their destinations and the complainant was left with the driver."

Ncube said when they arrived at Cowdray Park bus terminus, the driver ignored her requests to be dropped off and proceeded to lock the car doors.

"He ordered her to jump over the gear lever and sit at the front passenger seat and she complied," Ncube said.

"The accused person then demanded for cash which he was given US$5 and ZWL$800.

"He searched the complaint and took away her cell phone and drove due west towards flyover, Cowdray Park."

Inspector Ncube said in an effort to save her life, the victim clung to the steering wheel of the moving vehicle.

"When they had driven for about 500 meters, the complainant grabbed the steering wheel. The vehicle veered off the road and hit a culvert near a certain house.

"The driver got off the vehicle and ran off south towards Esigayweni."

Ncube said a report was made with police attending to the scene to find the suspect trying to tow the vehicle away.

The vehicle, according to police, was searched and the stolen property was recovered.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Woman, #Kidnap, #Car

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

32 mins ago | 23 Views

Moreblessing Ali's family will only bury her after Sikhala's release

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Tonderai Ndira's widow carries heavy heart

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Zimbabwe citizens less willing to embrace new street names

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Massive price hikes throw the Zimbabwe economy into turmoil

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Suspended Nssa boss mired in US$353 000 luxury cars scandal

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sells Elizabeth Tsvangirai her late husband's mansion

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

A critical review of Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

WATCH: Hwindi for ED threatens violence

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

African Union is funded by the same people they are fighting

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

At what stage does a president concede he has failed?

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

4 hrs ago | 384 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

7 die in bus accident

7 hrs ago | 566 Views

Smelly Dube honoured on global stage

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Inside Elections: Stalemate in Manicaland? Perhaps not

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

WATCH: ZANU PF electorate protest

8 hrs ago | 588 Views

Aston Villa fans give their reaction on Nakamba

11 hrs ago | 664 Views

Nakamba helps Luton win the richest football match on earth

11 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mnangagwa appoints new CIO fixer to consolidate grip on power

11 hrs ago | 2402 Views

Zimbabwe joins poverty league

11 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Chamisa dumps Gladys Hlatshwayo

11 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Bonface Mudzingwa favoured ahead of Shakemore Muzvidzwa in CCC race

11 hrs ago | 307 Views

Jonathan Moyo says economic saboteurs should not contest elections

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

CCC to reopen a local bank account

11 hrs ago | 247 Views

Peter Mataruse prevails despite Chamisa machination?

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

17,000 Zimbabweans leave for UK care work

11 hrs ago | 3236 Views

Ziyambi stutters as Mliswa demands answers

11 hrs ago | 833 Views

CCC, Zanu-PF clash over violence

11 hrs ago | 143 Views

War against Bulawayo's litterbugs

11 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa refutes secret talks rumour

11 hrs ago | 602 Views

Panic grips Zimbabweans in SA

11 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zanu-PF poll disputes turn nasty

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa govt fails to rig price hikes

11 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF turns Culture Month launch into party event

11 hrs ago | 38 Views

Women fight over hubby in court

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

Grandsons terrorise woman

11 hrs ago | 86 Views

Taxi driver tries to dodge maintenance

11 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa's amnesty to rapists raises a stink

11 hrs ago | 71 Views

Voters rolls inspection in false start

11 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 2023 election dates on Monday

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe toothpaste maker faces closure

11 hrs ago | 214 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days