Zanu-PF youths strategises ahead of elections

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Youth League Bulawayo is holding an inter-district meeting at Stanley Square as part of the party's efforts to drum up support for the party ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.Zanu-PF Youth League national Secretary Tino Machakayire is the guest speaker at today's meeting.The youths are considered the vanguard of the ruling party and as Zimbabwe has a youthful population their numbers are expected to make a difference in the harmonised elections.Zimbabwe will hold harmonised elections in August with President Mnangagwa expected to proclaim an election date tomorrow.Youths are being encouraged to take advantage of the ongoing Zimbabwe Electoral Commission voter's roll inspection exercise.Those not registered to vote have been encouraged to do so.Hundreds of youths have gathered at Stanley Square to listen to their leadership.Senior Zanu-PF provincial members are also in attendance include Bulawayo South MP and Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi are in attendance.Politburo member Molly Mpofu is also in attendance.Mpofu has encouraged Zanu -PF Youths to deliver a resounding victory for the ruling party.