Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Mass exodus if Zanu-PF wins'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Ntabazinduna chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni (pictured) has predicted a mass exodus of Zimbabwean nationals if the ruling Zanu-PF wins the August general elections.

Ndiweni was dethroned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government in 2019 before he went into self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom.

The influential former traditional leader has been a critic of the Zanu-PF government and continues to criticise it for maladministration and massive human rights violations.

Ndiweni told NewsDay that during the 2007 and 2008 economic meltdown, experts indicated that about one million Zimbabweans moved to South Africa.

"If the Zanu-PF government once again steals these elections, we will see about two million Zimbabweans packing their bags and going to South Africa," he opined. "The biggest movement of people we have seen in the Southern African Development Community in our age. This movement will occur legally and illegally."

Ndiweni, through his pressure group, MyRight2Vote has been calling on government to allow  the diaspora to vote and has since 2019 been pressuring the government to accord citizens based outside Zimbabwe this right considering they are the ones keeping the country running through their yearly remittances.

"We are still holding on to that and pushing the fundraising to do diaspora vote, so that whenever the President sets a date for elections in Zimbabwe, we can have a similar election, independent of Zimbabwe Electoral Commission," he said.

"So, wherever we look this matter is raising its head. What is certain is that this matter will cause a constitutional crisis come election time in Zimbabwe."

He said the government should address the diaspora vote issue because their exclusion in this year's election will further worsen the legitimacy crisis in the country after elections.

Ndiweni's organisation was also pushing for political prisoners to vote in Zimbabwe.

Ndiweni said their effort is to have a coalition of international governments coming together to call the Zimbabwean authorities to order, while he expressed confidence that the opposition would win this year's elections.

"I am 100% certain that the opposition will win the election this year. I am also 100% certain that the ruling Zanu-PF will try and retain power through the use of arms this year. These two things will happen without a shadow of doubt," Ndiweni said.

Mnangagwa and Chamisa face off for the second time after the former narrowly won the contest in the 2018 polls.

More than five million Zimbabweans are reported to be living in the diaspora with the majority, believed to be approximately three million, domiciled in South Africa.

Mnangagwa is expected to proclaim the election date today.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mthwakazi challenge Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

16 mins ago | 22 Views

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 292 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

1 hr ago | 606 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks voters roll inspection

1 hr ago | 184 Views

Chamisa heading for polls without reforms

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Ngezi drown DeMbare

1 hr ago | 79 Views

ZEC under fire over voters roll

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urge citizens to inspect the voters roll

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Chief Binga installed

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Redollarise, labour tells Zimbabwe govt

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mother, son in cement scam

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa blew a marvellous chance to bring nation together

1 hr ago | 54 Views

At what stage does a President concede failure?

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa says 'Zimbabwe shaping own destiny'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Zimdollar not going anywhere

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF youths strategises ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Drawlanders; Greenfuel hold Highlanders to another draw

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's recorded cholera cases surpass 2 000 mark

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Nakamba:- A dazzling ambassador for Zimbabwe football

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe to establish weighbridges along highways

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Sanctions eroding value of Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe backs Sudan peace efforts

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mayhem at National Sports Stadium

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

The nightmare of hiking on 'Mushikashika' vehicles

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Dembare woes continue

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

13 hrs ago | 318 Views

Moreblessing Ali's family will only bury her after Sikhala's release

14 hrs ago | 851 Views

Tonderai Ndira's widow carries heavy heart

14 hrs ago | 992 Views

Zimbabwe citizens less willing to embrace new street names

14 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Massive price hikes throw the Zimbabwe economy into turmoil

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Suspended Nssa boss mired in US$353 000 luxury cars scandal

15 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sells Elizabeth Tsvangirai her late husband's mansion

15 hrs ago | 1808 Views

A critical review of Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

Woman grabs car steering wheel to survives kidnapping attempt

15 hrs ago | 938 Views

WATCH: Hwindi for ED threatens violence

16 hrs ago | 502 Views

African Union is funded by the same people they are fighting

16 hrs ago | 122 Views

At what stage does a president concede he has failed?

16 hrs ago | 182 Views

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

16 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

16 hrs ago | 650 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

17 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 402 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

17 hrs ago | 974 Views

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

19 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

19 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

19 hrs ago | 307 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days