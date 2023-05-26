Mnangagwa, Chamisa urge citizens to inspect the voters roll

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa and his nemesis the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC0 leader Nelson Chamisa have urged all voters to inspect the voters roll as we head towards the upcoming 2023 general elections.Mnangagwa who is set to announce the election date Monday was in his constituency in Kwekwe at Sherwood Primary School where he was inspecting the voters' roll.He posted on his official social media accounts, urging all voters to check if their details were correctly captured by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)."As the 2023 harmonised general elections draw closer, I call upon all voters to inspect the voters roll, to ensure that their details are correctly captured," Mnangagwa wrote.ZEC is currently holding a voters roll inspection exercise which began on the 27th of May and is set to end on the 31st, two days after Mnangagwa proclaimed the election date.ZEC says it has set 11 289 inspection centers in ten provinces across the country and there are more than 5.8 million registered voters who are expected to cast their ballots in the forthcoming general elections set for July or August.The Zanu-PF leader Mnangagwa will likely face off against the youthful opposition leader Chamisa again in this year's polls.Chamisa has also reiterated the call for voters roll inspection saying it is a call to patriotic responsibility."It is very important for voters to vote, register, go and check their names, it is an important national call to duty and patriotic responsibility," Chamisa said."Boundaries have changed, you may find that you are no longer in the ward you used to vote under and to be sure if there is a problem, you are able to correct it, so I am asking or the citizens, does not matter which part you vote for, let us go out there, inspect the voters roll, take time just a few minutes, either online or the centers that have been mentioned," Chamisa said.