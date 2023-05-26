Ngezi drown DeMbare

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Ngezi Platinum Stars 2 - 1 DynamosNgezi Platinum Stars came from behind to inflict a second league defeat on Dynamos and shoot to the top of the log.The engrossing encounter played in front of a sizeable crowd at Baobab Stadium, saw Donald Mudadi give the visitors a 43rd minute lead with a sweet strike.But second half goals from Takunda Benhura and an own goal from visiting goalkeeper Tymon Mvula denied Dynamos their first league victory in Mhondoro Ngezi.Mudadi looked like he had broken the long-standing jinx when he weaved his way past his marker before hitting the top right corner with a rasping shot, leaving Ngezi Platinum Stars goalkeeper Nelson Chadya rooted to the spot.This was the first ever league goal Dynamos scored at this venue since Ngezi Platinum Stars was promoted into the top division in 2016.The goal also capped a dominant and fine first half performance from the Herbert Maruwa-coached side.Ngezi Platinum Stars were left to try their luck from a distance, with the DeMbare leaving no space behind.One such strike was tipped on to the bar by Mvula.But the hosts were unrecognizable in the second half as they took the game to Dynamos from the restart.Four minutes into the second half, they were level through a Benhura header after Mvula inexplicably failed to cut off a ball from a corner kick, leaving the striker with a simple task of nodding the ball home.Inevitably, the game opened up and chances were coming at both ends.Tendai Matindife, facing his former club Ngezi for the first time, wasted two glorious chances for Dynamos, opportunities that they would rue in the end.After Valentine Kadonzvo hit the cross bar on 58th minute, Ngezi Platinum Stars eventually took the lead on 75th minute.Mvula was, once again, culpable.The former Hwange keeper was caught off position by a Qadr Amini speculative shot from the halfway line, with the ball hitting the post before bouncing off the back of the backpaddling keeper into the unguarded nets.A frantic finish to the match saw Chadya tipping over a Tanaka Shandirwa shot from close range to earn his side maximum points.Ngezi now top the log standings with 20 points.Coach Takesure Chiragwi was over the moon as his side bounced back from following their last week's defeat to Chicken Inn."We are happy, and like I had said before the game, we are playing at home we need to collect maximum points and we did that. We have given our supporters a very good weekend, which is good for us. We managed to add the points tally which is more important and the hope is to keep on collecting maximum points," Chiragwi said.He explained how he got the better of DeMbare in this one."They celebrated the goal forgetting that it was just the first half of the game. We managed to come back in the second half because we really wanted to win because we were playing at home and we knew they would come back defending in the second half because they are chasing points. We managed to go forward and got the early goal as we had wanted and discussed during the halftime break," Chiragwi said.This was the first time that Ngezi had gone behind in the match at the break this season."I just told the players that we really needed to win, we are Ngezi Platinum. The performance was good and it was just a mistake to concede and I told them we need to come back strong and show character. I'm happy they came back and showed character to win the match, which was good. In the second half we were winning all the tussles, especially in midfield and that is where we were weak in the first half."For Dynamos, yesterday's result extended their winless run to five matches, and are now five points off the leaders.Maruwa looked dejected at the final whistle."We did very well in the first half and we managed to score but when we came back in the second half we conceded soft goals. The goals were not all that good bit it's part of the game. We have to go back to the drawing board and make sure we rectify those mistakes," Maruwa said.He also said fatigue could have played a part in the flat second half performance as it was their third inside seven days.TeamsNgezi Platinum Stars: N Chadya, K Chigwida, G Madhake, P Moyo, M Mukumba, T Mandinyenya (V Kadonzvo, 46'), N Makumbe (F Madhanaga, 80'), L Kashitigu, W Vuwa (Q Amini, 70'), T Musariranwa (C Mapoka, 70'), T Benhura (M Kwinjo, 80')Dynamos: T Mvula, K Moyo, D Dzvinyai, E Moyo (B Mpofu, 67'), E Jalai, T Shandirwa, D Mudadi, A Musiiwa (J Makunike, 57'), T Matindife (D Mukamba, 57'), I Sadiki (E Ilunga, 42'), N Chintuli