Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development secretary George Guvamatanga has warned government departments to desist from giving preference to clients paying for services in US dollars as opposed to local currency.

In a memo to heads of government departments and agencies, Guvamatanga said the de facto ban on the Zimbabwe dollar through pegging service fees solely in foreign currency was unnecessarily fuelling public resentment towards the local currency.

"In this regard, ministries, departments and agencies are required to observe the multicurrency regime by providing options to citizens on payment for government Services," Guvamatanga said.

"Instances where Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies show preference for the US$ when charging for services to the general public should stop forthwith as it is contrary to the current Government policy position.

"This general rule applies to all public institutions, except where explicit authority has been granted to charge exclusively in foreign currency."

The Zimbabwe government presides over a multi-currency system which has seen authorities peg an official exchange rate for the US dollar.

But the official rate is much lower than that offered by dealers on the parallel market.

Unstable local currency exchange rates have also seen business entities prefer the US dollar to cushion themselves from losses associated with goods pegged in a volatile currency.

Under Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Zimbabwe remains adamant the much resented local currency shall remain despite public pressure for authorities to dollarize and secure the value of bank balances.

However, a recent price surge which saw retailers peg prices based on a US$1: ZWL$4,000 has forced authorities into a raft of stopgap measures which include scrapping of duty on selected basic commodities.

The US dollar official exchange rate sits at ZWL$1,900 against the parallel market rate which stands as between ZWL$2,000 and ZWL$4,000.

Business entities accuse government of duplicity in administering the multi-currency as it has also pegged some services solely in foreign currency.

These include the Zimbabwean e-passport in which citizens are each required to part of US$120 to acquire the much-sought after document.

In a social media post, United Refineries Ltd CEO and former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) president Busisa Moyo blamed the crisis on continued lack of a single exchange rate in the country.

"Root cause = multiple exchange rates & the absence of a "formal & market accepted single exchange rate" for prices, incomes & wages. For Rand we know its ZAR19.30 but for the ZWL we have 4 rates causing arbitrage. We have gone on too long with this anomaly," Moyo said.

Source - ZimLive

Comments


Must Read

Mthwakazi challenge Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

18 mins ago | 20 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

1 hr ago | 477 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

1 hr ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks voters roll inspection

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Chamisa heading for polls without reforms

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Ngezi drown DeMbare

1 hr ago | 80 Views

ZEC under fire over voters roll

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urge citizens to inspect the voters roll

1 hr ago | 33 Views

'Mass exodus if Zanu-PF wins'

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Chief Binga installed

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Redollarise, labour tells Zimbabwe govt

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mother, son in cement scam

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa blew a marvellous chance to bring nation together

1 hr ago | 54 Views

At what stage does a President concede failure?

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa says 'Zimbabwe shaping own destiny'

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimdollar not going anywhere

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF youths strategises ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Drawlanders; Greenfuel hold Highlanders to another draw

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's recorded cholera cases surpass 2 000 mark

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Nakamba:- A dazzling ambassador for Zimbabwe football

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe to establish weighbridges along highways

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Sanctions eroding value of Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe backs Sudan peace efforts

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mayhem at National Sports Stadium

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

The nightmare of hiking on 'Mushikashika' vehicles

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Dembare woes continue

12 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

13 hrs ago | 318 Views

Moreblessing Ali's family will only bury her after Sikhala's release

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Tonderai Ndira's widow carries heavy heart

14 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zimbabwe citizens less willing to embrace new street names

14 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Massive price hikes throw the Zimbabwe economy into turmoil

14 hrs ago | 605 Views

Suspended Nssa boss mired in US$353 000 luxury cars scandal

15 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sells Elizabeth Tsvangirai her late husband's mansion

15 hrs ago | 1811 Views

A critical review of Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

Woman grabs car steering wheel to survives kidnapping attempt

15 hrs ago | 939 Views

WATCH: Hwindi for ED threatens violence

16 hrs ago | 502 Views

African Union is funded by the same people they are fighting

16 hrs ago | 122 Views

At what stage does a president concede he has failed?

16 hrs ago | 182 Views

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

16 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

16 hrs ago | 650 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

17 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 403 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

17 hrs ago | 974 Views

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

19 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

19 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

19 hrs ago | 307 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days