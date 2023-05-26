Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

by Staff reporter
18 mins ago | Views
Zanu-PF vice-president and second secretary Kembo Mohadi has pledged that his party will develop Binga communities in line with government's Vision 2030.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government says it has implemented several projects in Binga district in line with the second republic's thrust of developing marginalised areas.

Among the projects, Binga Polytechnic opened its doors to the first group of students last year with 45 locals enrolling at the new institution.

The polytechnic was established at the request of the community when Mnangagwa visited Binga in April last year.

While work is underway to construct the Binga Polytechnic, the government complex will meanwhile serve as a makeshift college.

In his address during the commemoration of the National Culture Month in Chief Siansali area, Binga during the weekend, Mohadi said the native Tonga people had for years been treated as second-class citizens in Zimbabwe.

The commemorations which were attended by Mnangagwa, were held under the theme: Promoting Cultural Diversity Unity and Peace.

"The Tonga people have historically endured being treated as second-class citizens with English, Shona and Ndebele being the only recognised official languages," Mnangagwa said.

"We can, therefore, say the Tonga are a symbol of our hope as a nation for having endured such cruel circumstances for years. Therefore, Tonga culture inspires the hope to conquer and as a nation we shall conquer despite a multitude of machinations from our enemies.

"The Tonga language is now one of the officially recognised indigenous languages of our country, your Excellency, we are proud that you have directed government's development, focus to previously, marginalised communities such as Binga."

He said the establishment of the Binga Polytechnic put the district on the radar for development.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Mohadi, #Zanu-pf, #Binga

Comments


Must Read

Mthwakazi challenge Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

17 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

1 hr ago | 297 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

1 hr ago | 478 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

1 hr ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks voters roll inspection

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Chamisa heading for polls without reforms

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Ngezi drown DeMbare

1 hr ago | 80 Views

ZEC under fire over voters roll

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urge citizens to inspect the voters roll

1 hr ago | 33 Views

'Mass exodus if Zanu-PF wins'

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Chief Binga installed

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Redollarise, labour tells Zimbabwe govt

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mother, son in cement scam

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa blew a marvellous chance to bring nation together

1 hr ago | 54 Views

At what stage does a President concede failure?

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa says 'Zimbabwe shaping own destiny'

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimdollar not going anywhere

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Zanu-PF youths strategises ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Drawlanders; Greenfuel hold Highlanders to another draw

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's recorded cholera cases surpass 2 000 mark

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Nakamba:- A dazzling ambassador for Zimbabwe football

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe to establish weighbridges along highways

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Sanctions eroding value of Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe backs Sudan peace efforts

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mayhem at National Sports Stadium

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

The nightmare of hiking on 'Mushikashika' vehicles

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Dembare woes continue

12 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

13 hrs ago | 318 Views

Moreblessing Ali's family will only bury her after Sikhala's release

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Tonderai Ndira's widow carries heavy heart

14 hrs ago | 993 Views

Zimbabwe citizens less willing to embrace new street names

14 hrs ago | 2760 Views

Massive price hikes throw the Zimbabwe economy into turmoil

14 hrs ago | 605 Views

Suspended Nssa boss mired in US$353 000 luxury cars scandal

15 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sells Elizabeth Tsvangirai her late husband's mansion

15 hrs ago | 1813 Views

A critical review of Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary

15 hrs ago | 306 Views

Woman grabs car steering wheel to survives kidnapping attempt

15 hrs ago | 939 Views

WATCH: Hwindi for ED threatens violence

16 hrs ago | 502 Views

African Union is funded by the same people they are fighting

16 hrs ago | 122 Views

At what stage does a president concede he has failed?

16 hrs ago | 182 Views

Who sent Mthuli Ncube to Zimbabwe?

16 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mohadi ambition to be Zimbabwe President caused tribal chaos in the presidency

16 hrs ago | 650 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Pachedu

17 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chamisa's CCC needs over US$200 000 to field candidates through out Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 403 Views

Russia warns West against 'playing with fire'

17 hrs ago | 974 Views

CALA Here to stay. Parents don't understand what it means

19 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chiwenga in Nigeria for Tinubu inauguration

19 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa inspects voters roll

19 hrs ago | 307 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days