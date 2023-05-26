Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF vice-president and second secretary Kembo Mohadi has pledged that his party will develop Binga communities in line with government's Vision 2030.President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government says it has implemented several projects in Binga district in line with the second republic's thrust of developing marginalised areas.Among the projects, Binga Polytechnic opened its doors to the first group of students last year with 45 locals enrolling at the new institution.The polytechnic was established at the request of the community when Mnangagwa visited Binga in April last year.While work is underway to construct the Binga Polytechnic, the government complex will meanwhile serve as a makeshift college.In his address during the commemoration of the National Culture Month in Chief Siansali area, Binga during the weekend, Mohadi said the native Tonga people had for years been treated as second-class citizens in Zimbabwe.The commemorations which were attended by Mnangagwa, were held under the theme: Promoting Cultural Diversity Unity and Peace."The Tonga people have historically endured being treated as second-class citizens with English, Shona and Ndebele being the only recognised official languages," Mnangagwa said."We can, therefore, say the Tonga are a symbol of our hope as a nation for having endured such cruel circumstances for years. Therefore, Tonga culture inspires the hope to conquer and as a nation we shall conquer despite a multitude of machinations from our enemies."The Tonga language is now one of the officially recognised indigenous languages of our country, your Excellency, we are proud that you have directed government's development, focus to previously, marginalised communities such as Binga."He said the establishment of the Binga Polytechnic put the district on the radar for development.