Mthwakazi challenge Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

by Staff reporter
17 mins ago | Views
MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) has challenged Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear of the ruling elite which keeps them in bondage and under continued poor governance for the rest of their lives.

The remarks were made by MRP Bulawayo provincial organiser, Sikhumbuzo Mahlangu during a rally held at Lobengula Hall in Bulawayo last week.

The secessionist party held its rally after it was cleared by the police as it intensifies campaigns in Matebeleland provinces ahead of this year's general elections.

The party will only contest in National Assembly and council elections with its focus on Matebeleland and Midlands provinces.

Addressing supporters, Mahlangu called on citizens to discard fear, to stand up and defend Mthwakazi, an area mostly in Matebeleland North and South provinces and parts of the Midlands.

"You must stop the fear and stand up to defend your territory," he said.

Another senior party leader, Sithembakuye Nyoni challenged women to be involved in the struggle without fear.

MRP deputy national organising secretary Paul Ngwenya said people should not bother the other Zimbabwean tribes, but simply tell them to pave way for Mthwakazi people.

Chilumbo Mudenda castigated the Zanu-PF-led government and its leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa for underdeveloping Matebeleland, while bemoaning the plunder of resources from the region.

"MRP is not a mere political party, but rather a revolutionary party. As such, participating in elections is of secondary importance compared with bringing about a revolution whose ultimate goal is the self-determination of Mthwakazi," Mudenda said.

A representative of MRP president Mqondisi Moyo, Thembisani Mflulongatshi Mpofu, expressed concern over the dilapidated state of Bulawayo and the rest of Matebeleland blaming it on outsiders who throng the region without interest whatsoever to develop it.

He urged locals to vote into office people with Mthwakazi at heart. The MRP introduced its candidates who will be representing the party in the forthcoming elections.

Mpofu called on people to vote for MRP candidates.

Lwazi Khanye will represent the party in the Lobengula-Magwegwe constituency.

Source - Southern Eye

