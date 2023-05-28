Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC pushes for urgent ZEC meeting to raise voters' roll anomalies

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has written to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) seeking audience with the poll management authority so as to point out some "serious irregularities" noted in the voters' roll.

This follows ZEC's opening of the voters' roll for inspection by citizens from May 27 to 31, 2023.

The crucial exercise is one of the processes that precede the country's harmonised elections due not later than August this year, according to the national constitution.

In a letter addressed to ZEC chairperson, Priscilla Chigumba and signed by CCC's elections directorate, the Nelson Chamisa led party said it has noted some anomalies which could potentially ruin the much-awaited balloting process.

According to CCC, the main issues arising from the preliminary reports received includes missing names of prospective voters some of which had voted in 2018 and some as recent as the March 2022 by-elections.

For example, in Ward 25, Gokwe-Nembudziya constituency, all surnames starting from "A to Mu" are said to be missing from the ward voters' roll.

Some registered voters that had been appearing on the biometric voter registration online inspection platform have suddenly gone missing from the current online platforms and the voters roll under inspection.

CCC also noted that the voters roll under inspection by the electorate seems not be in sync with the new delimitation boundaries.

"Resultantly, prospective voters have been displaced from their wards of residence.

"Some registered voters have been moved several kilometres away from their polling stations and even to different wards, a deviation from what ZEC indicated to stakeholders that it will re-organise the delimitation boundaries using polling areas," it said.

CCC top official and former party legislator David Coltart also discovered that his name was appearing as a registered voter at a polling station which is far from his place of residence.

He tweeted: "After a day of perseverance, I have finally now found that I am registered to vote after all but at a polling stations which is about 8kms from my house – Bulawayo Bowling Club, not at Burnside Garage which I have always been registered at and which is only 2kms from my house."

CCC vice president Welshman Ncube's voters' roll inspection was also not without controversy.

"At Windsor Park the lady who attended to me first used the electronic platform and the system   could not locate my name and ID particulars.

"She then went into the ZEC computer mainframe and advised that my name appeared on the voter's roll for Burnside Garage Tent polling station," he posted on his Twitter handle.

CCC also raised concern over the presence of officials linked to Zanu-PF aligned group going by the name Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) at inspection centres.

The party claims the partisan group could be interfering with the process.

"In the circumstances, we request an urgent meeting to address these issues," the party said.

"Finally, we restate our demand for a searchable, analysable and auditable voters roll. A voters roll which will be certified and signed off for use on election day," said the opposition party.

Zimbabwe has over 5.8 million registered voters who are expected to cast their ballots in the forthcoming harmonised elections due mot later than August this year, according to the national constitution.

President Mnangagwa was set to proclaim the date for the much-awaited poll this week.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

How worried should we be about income inequality?

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

5 hrs ago | 292 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 346 Views

Chiwenga 'aide' in dock

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe probes lawyer in property scam

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man 'kills' wife with hoe for 'cheating'

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

NetOne threatens to blacklist dealers for overpricing

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo runs dry, amid cholera fears

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Priscins Petals sets the pace in Zimbabwe fashion industry

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

State media management sabotaging Mnangagwa electoral campaign

15 hrs ago | 2166 Views

Mthwakazi challenges Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

17 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

17 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

18 hrs ago | 1682 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

18 hrs ago | 3495 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

18 hrs ago | 5091 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks voters roll inspection

18 hrs ago | 805 Views

Chamisa heading for polls without reforms

18 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Ngezi drown DeMbare

18 hrs ago | 363 Views

ZEC under fire over voters roll

18 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urge citizens to inspect the voters roll

18 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Mass exodus if Zanu-PF wins'

19 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Chief Binga installed

19 hrs ago | 231 Views

Redollarise, labour tells Zimbabwe govt

19 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mother, son in cement scam

19 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa blew a marvellous chance to bring nation together

19 hrs ago | 351 Views

At what stage does a President concede failure?

19 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa says 'Zimbabwe shaping own destiny'

19 hrs ago | 114 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimdollar not going anywhere

19 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zanu-PF youths strategises ahead of elections

19 hrs ago | 165 Views

Drawlanders; Greenfuel hold Highlanders to another draw

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe's recorded cholera cases surpass 2 000 mark

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Nakamba:- A dazzling ambassador for Zimbabwe football

19 hrs ago | 257 Views

Zimbabwe to establish weighbridges along highways

19 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

19 hrs ago | 131 Views

Sanctions eroding value of Zimdollar

19 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe backs Sudan peace efforts

19 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mayhem at National Sports Stadium

19 hrs ago | 691 Views

The nightmare of hiking on 'Mushikashika' vehicles

19 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare woes continue

28 May 2023 at 20:00hrs | 508 Views

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

28 May 2023 at 19:05hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days