Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo runs dry, amid cholera fears

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council has prolonged the disruption of water supplies to most city suburbs due to an electrical fault that happened at the Criterion water works.

In a statement the City Council said the Criterion Water Treatment Works suffered an electrical fault on one of its transformers resulting in an electrical fault taking place and this disrupted water supplies to suburbs supplied by the water works.

"The water works were without water from Friday as of 1920 till Sunday 0025 due to the electrical fault. This meant that there was no water treatment during that period affecting the reservoir levels in the various distribution zones. ZETDC worked tirelessly to have power restored back to Criterion and power was restored. Full treatment recommenced soon after and this is in progress. We anticipate that the city reservoirs continue to recover and water supply is restored to all affected areas," read the statement.

Last week the local authority issued a notice of interruption of supplies to facilitate the installation of new protection relays to protect the transformers of Ncema and Fernill Pump Stations leaving most suburbs stranded without any water.

Due to these water interruptions, some suburbs have gone for a week without water and residents are now scared they might contract cholera that is on the surge in most parts of the country.

One of the affected suburbs is Magwegwe which has not received water for the past week and residents are now getting water from an unsafe source.

A resident from Magwegwe Mrs Edith Kurewa said they have not had water for the past week and a solution is they are now getting water from a burst pipe along Masiyephambili road that is always pumping water.

She said because the water comes from an open source of water and people from different households all come with their buckets, she is certain cholera cases might start coming from their water source.

"Some people come with really dirty buckets and because of that you will be seeing that they may even be used for their toilets but will still use them to get water here. That alone is a hazard because you will be after them and because we have no option you will just take the water from there. I wish instead of the water shedding council would at least do water rationing because as it is we are no longer doing anything at our homes since we spend hours sitting here waiting for our turns to get water," Mrs Kurewa said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

How worried should we be about income inequality?

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

Chiwenga 'aide' in dock

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

6 hrs ago | 297 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe probes lawyer in property scam

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Man 'kills' wife with hoe for 'cheating'

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

NetOne threatens to blacklist dealers for overpricing

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

CCC pushes for urgent ZEC meeting to raise voters' roll anomalies

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Priscins Petals sets the pace in Zimbabwe fashion industry

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

State media management sabotaging Mnangagwa electoral campaign

15 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Mthwakazi challenges Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

18 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

18 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

19 hrs ago | 1682 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

19 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

19 hrs ago | 5099 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks voters roll inspection

19 hrs ago | 805 Views

Chamisa heading for polls without reforms

19 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Ngezi drown DeMbare

19 hrs ago | 363 Views

ZEC under fire over voters roll

19 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urge citizens to inspect the voters roll

19 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Mass exodus if Zanu-PF wins'

19 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Chief Binga installed

19 hrs ago | 231 Views

Redollarise, labour tells Zimbabwe govt

19 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mother, son in cement scam

19 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa blew a marvellous chance to bring nation together

19 hrs ago | 351 Views

At what stage does a President concede failure?

19 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa says 'Zimbabwe shaping own destiny'

19 hrs ago | 114 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimdollar not going anywhere

19 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zanu-PF youths strategises ahead of elections

19 hrs ago | 165 Views

Drawlanders; Greenfuel hold Highlanders to another draw

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe's recorded cholera cases surpass 2 000 mark

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Nakamba:- A dazzling ambassador for Zimbabwe football

19 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zimbabwe to establish weighbridges along highways

19 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

19 hrs ago | 131 Views

Sanctions eroding value of Zimdollar

19 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe backs Sudan peace efforts

19 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mayhem at National Sports Stadium

19 hrs ago | 693 Views

The nightmare of hiking on 'Mushikashika' vehicles

19 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare woes continue

28 May 2023 at 20:00hrs | 508 Views

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

28 May 2023 at 19:05hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days