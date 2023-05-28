Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 53-YEAR-OLD woman from Chitungwiza has appeared in court on allegations of killing her husband following a fight over relish.The court heard that the now deceased was irked when he arrived home only to find out that Nozizwe Mpengesi had cooked vegetables instead of meat relish for dinner, prompting a misunderstanding. Mpengesi was facing murder charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi. She was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Investigations established that on the fateful day, Mpengesi had a misunderstanding with the now deceased who came home drunk and complained that she had cooked vegetables instead of meat as relish for dinner which led to a fight.It is alleged that Mpengesi fought back and pushed the now deceased who fell headlong onto a concrete slab.The court heard that the now deceased started bleeding from the forehead prompting Mpengesi to proceeded to ZRP Zengeza 5 base where she misled the police that the deceased was assaulted at an unknown bar by unknown assailants.Further investigations revealed that Mpengesi took all the deceased's clothes and shoes and gave them to her sister Thandiwe Mpengesi so as to conceal evidence that she had prior knowledge and relationship with the now deceased.On May 25 2023, the court heard that Mpengesi led detectives to the murder scene under video camera where she made indications as to how she committed the offence. She further led to the recovery of the now deceased's pair of shoes and a jacket. The body of the now deceased is at Chitungwiza hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination.