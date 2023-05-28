Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Former Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri has won the Supreme Court appeal contesting forfeiture of his properties acquired over his 25-year tenure at the helm of the Police.Justice George Chiweshe sitting in chambers dismissed an application by the State to amend grounds of appeal citing no prospects of success on the appeal by the State.Last year a full bench comprising Justice Susan Mavangira sitting with Justice Lavender Makoni and Justice Joseph Musakwa upheld the High Court decision made by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda earlier that year.This brings to finality the long-standing battle between the former Police Commissioner General and the State.Chihuri was represented by lawyer Addington Chinake, while the State was represented by head of assets forfeiture unit chief law officer Chris Mutangadura.