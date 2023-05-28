Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Former Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri has won the Supreme Court appeal contesting forfeiture of his properties acquired over his 25-year tenure at the helm of the Police.

Justice George Chiweshe sitting in chambers dismissed an application by the State to amend grounds of appeal citing no prospects of success on the appeal by the State.

Last year a full bench comprising Justice Susan Mavangira sitting with Justice Lavender Makoni and Justice Joseph Musakwa upheld the High Court decision made by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda earlier that year.

This brings to finality the long-standing battle between the former Police Commissioner General and the State.

Chihuri was represented by lawyer Addington Chinake, while the State was represented by head of assets forfeiture unit chief law officer Chris Mutangadura.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

How worried should we be about income inequality?

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

6 hrs ago | 318 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

6 hrs ago | 294 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

6 hrs ago | 354 Views

Chiwenga 'aide' in dock

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe probes lawyer in property scam

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Man 'kills' wife with hoe for 'cheating'

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

NetOne threatens to blacklist dealers for overpricing

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bulawayo runs dry, amid cholera fears

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

CCC pushes for urgent ZEC meeting to raise voters' roll anomalies

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Priscins Petals sets the pace in Zimbabwe fashion industry

14 hrs ago | 265 Views

State media management sabotaging Mnangagwa electoral campaign

15 hrs ago | 2173 Views

Mthwakazi challenges Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

18 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

18 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

19 hrs ago | 1682 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

19 hrs ago | 3496 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

19 hrs ago | 5099 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks voters roll inspection

19 hrs ago | 805 Views

Chamisa heading for polls without reforms

19 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Ngezi drown DeMbare

19 hrs ago | 363 Views

ZEC under fire over voters roll

19 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa urge citizens to inspect the voters roll

19 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Mass exodus if Zanu-PF wins'

19 hrs ago | 1428 Views

Chief Binga installed

19 hrs ago | 231 Views

Redollarise, labour tells Zimbabwe govt

19 hrs ago | 615 Views

Mother, son in cement scam

19 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa blew a marvellous chance to bring nation together

19 hrs ago | 351 Views

At what stage does a President concede failure?

19 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa says 'Zimbabwe shaping own destiny'

19 hrs ago | 114 Views

All eyes on Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimdollar not going anywhere

19 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zanu-PF youths strategises ahead of elections

19 hrs ago | 165 Views

Drawlanders; Greenfuel hold Highlanders to another draw

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe's recorded cholera cases surpass 2 000 mark

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Nakamba:- A dazzling ambassador for Zimbabwe football

19 hrs ago | 258 Views

Zimbabwe to establish weighbridges along highways

19 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Malawi

19 hrs ago | 131 Views

Sanctions eroding value of Zimdollar

19 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe backs Sudan peace efforts

19 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mayhem at National Sports Stadium

19 hrs ago | 693 Views

The nightmare of hiking on 'Mushikashika' vehicles

19 hrs ago | 257 Views

Dembare woes continue

28 May 2023 at 20:00hrs | 508 Views

Zimbabwe inflation spikes in May

28 May 2023 at 19:05hrs | 512 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days