Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa says he's grateful for debt, arrears plan

by Staff reporter
17 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is grateful to development partners and creditors for embracing the resolution process of arrears clearance and debt, and hopes that if debts are rescheduled or written off, the economy will grow exponentially.

Already, Zimbabwe's economy is growing at about 5 percent per year, driven largely by agriculture and mining sectors.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC Africa last week during his visit to Egypt for the annual meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB), President Mnangagwa said since 2018, the Second Republic has thrust the economy on a massive growth trajectory, and is probably the fastest growing economy in SADC, despite the heavyweight of sanctions imposed by the West 23 years ago.

"We have had sanctions in the last 23 years and in those 23 years, Zimbabwe has not received any external credit," he said.

"In the process, as you are aware, our economy collapsed, our currency collapsed, but upon the coming in of the Second Republic, we have recovered from the collapse and our economy is now on a growth trajectory."

President Mnangagwa said while other African countries had their loans written off or rescheduled by multilateral financial institutions, Zimbabwe has been unable to benefit from such dispensations and continues to feel the impact of sanctions.

"So, we felt there must be some way of dealing with this growing debt, as a result of it just accumulating, as we never received any foreign credit. This debt is from the past and continues to grow.

"Under the Second Republic, we have begun making token payments to liquidate the debt and we have formulated this process where president of the African Development Bank Dr Akinwumi Adesina has accepted this process, together with the great son of Africa former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano.

"We are happy that debt resolution and arrears clearance has been received very well both in Europe and America. They had a chance to travel to America and they were received and the response was very positive," said the President.

So far, five structured dialogue platform meetings had been held, as Zimbabwe continues to engage creditors and development partners to resolve the debt and arrears situation

Zimbabwe's total debt stands at US$17,5 billion, but following the launch of the debt and arrears resolution process, President Mnangagwa said "global cooperation is with us".

He said as the debt and arrears process roll on, the Government continues to explore ways of developing the economy.

"Everybody sees that Zimbabwe is on a growth trajectory. If you are aware, in SADC, our economy has been growing in the past three years by about 5 percent every year.

"With sanctions, everybody knows we are growing faster, so, it is critically important that we come back into the fold of the comity of nations and work together," said the President.

The output of the mining sector, he said, had risen from US$2,7 billion in 2017, to generating over US$6 billion last year.

Zimbabwe has set a target of turning the mining sector into a US$12 billion industry by the end of this year.

"We are growing without technology, we are growing without capital, we are growing without skills.

"With lithium coming up, we will be high up. Zimbabwe is open for business, but not for abuse.

"We have grown under sanctions, which were intended to kill us and investors will now come to Zimbabwe knowing that we are the owners of the resources and these resources have to benefit our people," he said.

Zimbabwe has instituted a number of economic reforms aimed at making global capital comfortable, said President Mnangagwa.

He said efforts will continue to be made for Zimbabwe to be more competitive.

Infrastructure such as roads and airports will also be modernised to improve the ease of doing business environment.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

5 mins ago | 14 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

8 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

9 mins ago | 16 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

10 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

10 mins ago | 22 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

11 mins ago | 3 Views

No joy for Sikhala demo students

11 mins ago | 8 Views

UN urges Zimbabwe govt to open up space for regime change NGOs

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Thokozani Langa to grace Matebeleland Cultural Awards

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Chicken Inn ruffle feathers

12 mins ago | 5 Views

ZB moves to lay off excess staff

12 mins ago | 15 Views

100 000 get national identity cards

13 mins ago | 10 Views

US call for peaceful poll rattles govt?

13 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa govt choking CSOs

13 mins ago | 5 Views

80 000 Zimbabwean women abort each year, says USAid

13 mins ago | 5 Views

BCC clarifies Roadworks notice

14 mins ago | 10 Views

ZEC speaks on voters' roll

15 mins ago | 13 Views

Election proclamation imminent

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Mobile ID registration progressing well

16 mins ago | 8 Views

New radar system for Gabriel Mugabe Airport

17 mins ago | 16 Views

ZEC assures voters

18 mins ago | 9 Views

How worried should we be about income inequality?

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

Animal rights group-funded report denounced for lying that international hunting threatens Botswana elephants

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mthuli's theatrics expose government lack of seriousness in addressing Zim economic crisis!

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

Petition to The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

8 hrs ago | 231 Views

Wife kills self over cheating hubby

10 hrs ago | 711 Views

Cheating wife axed to death, hubby commits suicide

10 hrs ago | 981 Views

Robert Chapman's name 'missing' from ZEC voters roll

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

Anti-riot police disrupt CCC media address outside ZEC offices

11 hrs ago | 390 Views

US revokes visas after Museveni signs tough anti-gay Bill into law

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

Chiwenga 'aide' in dock

11 hrs ago | 421 Views

Chihuri wins Supreme Court appeal

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

Law Society of Zimbabwe probes lawyer in property scam

11 hrs ago | 172 Views

Woman kills hubby in fight over relish

11 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man 'kills' wife with hoe for 'cheating'

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

NetOne threatens to blacklist dealers for overpricing

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo runs dry, amid cholera fears

11 hrs ago | 77 Views

CCC pushes for urgent ZEC meeting to raise voters' roll anomalies

11 hrs ago | 96 Views

Priscins Petals sets the pace in Zimbabwe fashion industry

20 hrs ago | 273 Views

State media management sabotaging Mnangagwa electoral campaign

21 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Mthwakazi challenges Zimbabweans to stop their continued fear

23 hrs ago | 1142 Views

Mohadi says Binga is on Zanu-PF's development radar

23 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabwe govt departments warned for dumping Zimdollar

29 May 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1705 Views

UK to invade Zimbabwe for teachers

29 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 3603 Views

Jonathan Moyo issues a warning

29 May 2023 at 06:41hrs | 5564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days