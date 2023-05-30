Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Stop dramatising electoral process'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said it is executing its functions independently and is confident of delivering credible elections as it does not fear or favour any political party.

Instead of political players sensationalising and dramatising electoral processes to create alarm and despondency ahead of elections set for August, they should focus on depolarising the election environment, the commission urged.

ZEC said it opened the voters roll for inspection to enable the public to audit its process and will attend to any anomaly that may arise.

The voters roll inspection has seen opposition politicians claiming their names are not on the voters roll, but after further engagement with ZEC, they have found that their names were on the voters roll after all.

Citizen Coalition of Change (CCC) senior member Professor Welshman Ncube is among the politicians who were quick to post on social media platform Twitter that their names were not on the voters roll.

However, upon approaching ZEC's provincial offices he was assisted and told of the specific polling station where his name is.

"At Windsor Park the lady who attended to me first used the electronic platform and the system could not locate my name and ID particulars. She then went into the ZEC computer mainframe and advised that my name appeared on the voters roll for Burnside Garage Tent Polling Station," tweeted Prof Ncube.

"I also asked how my name would appear on their mainframe computer and yet their electronic platform is unable to find my name and ID particulars which are in the system and they had no explanation. All they could say is that there are similar problems across Bulawayo and are being attended to."

Another CCC leader, Mr David Coltart said his polling station had changed, but after verifying he was informed that it had not changed.

He said using the *265# facility on a mobile phone, he learnt that he was supposed to vote at Hillside Bowling Club, but upon visiting the station he was not on the voters roll.

"Eventually at lunchtime today I went back to the @ZECzim offices at Windsor Park. It was even more inundated with people than yesterday but after asking around I did find a young man who was prepared to go into the #Zec database and found that I am registered at Burnside Garage," said Mr Coltart.

CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa went to Kuwadzana suburb in Harare to check his details, and found nothing untoward.

ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said the commission made public the provisional voters roll by taking it to communities for people to check their names as it has nothing to hide.

Mr Silaigwana said at law, people are expected to visit ZEC offices for inspection purposes but the commission had gone an extra mile by establishing more than 11 000 centres countrywide.

He said the delimitation exercise that the commission conducted recently could have changed the electorate's polling station among other anomalies being attended to.

"Probably some people could have gone to the places where they usually vote but because of the delimitation exercise they might have been moved. There is no need for anyone to press a panic button because these anomalies that I'm talking about can be corrected," said Mr Silaigwana.

He said it is in ZEC's interest to deliver a credible election as the country's Constitution guarantees ZEC's independence and it does not act in a partisan manner.

"The independence of ZEC is guaranteed. Firstly, it is guaranteed by the Constitution. ZEC reports to nobody except to Parliament. It is for that reason that you may want to know that ZEC used to report through a ministry, but now reports straight to Parliament. The Ministry of Justice (Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) is just an administrative conduit but we now report straight to Parliament," he said.

"That alone guarantees the independence of ZEC. Secondly, ZEC is independent in its functions. It is functioning independently and there is no where you find out that ZEC produces, for instance voter education material that favours party A or party B. And it is for that reason that when ZEC conducts voter education and voter information, it makes sure that those who are not ZEC, who are allowed by the law, civil society organisations, faith based organisations and other organisations, cannot go to the field without ZEC having approved their materials to make sure that their material is not biased and they are actually neutral."

Mr Silaigwana said with regards to its operations there is no need for the public to make unfounded claims on how it prepares for polls.

"There is no need to over-dramatize some of these things and also sensationalise elections in our country. We all have the responsibility to build this country, we all need this stability and there is no need to be saying things that don't exist. ZEC is truly independent," said Mr Silaigwana.

He said political parties should work towards depolarising the election environment.

Mr Silaigwana said if the political landscape is not conducive some special interests' groups may be forced not to participate in the polls.

"There is no need to cause alarm in our electoral processes. It is not necessary for alarmists to cause despondency in an election. Elections must be held in a peaceful environment. Elections belong to the ordinary people and the ordinary people must be protected by an environment," said Mr Silaigwana

"We appeal to the political actors to create a conducive and peaceful environment so that our elections must be held where everyone wants to participate. If that does not happen people with disabilities, pregnant women and the old may not participate in the elections because they might think that the elections may become violent."

He said the commission is ready to hold this year's harmonised elections and is confident that Government will finance the holding of the polls.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

56 mins ago | 237 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

57 mins ago | 324 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

57 mins ago | 91 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

60 mins ago | 109 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Sikhala demo students: Lawyers cry foul

1 hr ago | 88 Views

'Minimum conditions for credible polls not met'

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Outrage over sex offenders' pardoning

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Voters roll anomalies exposing Zec

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Cabinet approves National Migration Policy

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Last minute rush to register to vote

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Bosso face Chiefs

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Pulling out of the International Criminal Court is the right thing to do now

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe warns meddlesome US

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Mthuli Ncube says currency manipulators won't rest

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Harare - Beitbridge highway nears completion

1 hr ago | 41 Views

'Zimbabwe's maize harvest impressive'

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Ex-Zinara directors acquitted

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Nakamba waits on Villa decision

1 hr ago | 145 Views

What can Zimbabwe and Africa learn from China's 1949 revolution?

9 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe starts developing its 2.0 One Health Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) National Action Plan

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Continued increase in diaspora remittances signal rising poverty in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

President Ruto asks Africans to ditch the US Dollar

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

Gender equality shouldn't come at the cost of men's rights

10 hrs ago | 179 Views

Betting shops robbed of R25,000

10 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chamisa's name on voters roll

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Mnangagwa running scared'

10 hrs ago | 529 Views

Man kills self after bashing from son

15 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

17 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

17 hrs ago | 918 Views

Man rapes sister

20 hrs ago | 1492 Views

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

20 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

20 hrs ago | 556 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

20 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

22 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

23 hrs ago | 1275 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

24 hrs ago | 920 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

30 May 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1186 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

30 May 2023 at 06:54hrs | 332 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 201 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 1137 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

30 May 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

30 May 2023 at 06:50hrs | 202 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

30 May 2023 at 06:49hrs | 940 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

30 May 2023 at 06:49hrs | 844 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1000 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 390 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days