Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Outrage over sex offenders' pardoning

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HUMAN rights lawyers yesterday expressed concern over the recent pardoning of jailed sex offenders under Presidential amnesty.

On May 12, President Emmerson Mnangagwa gazetted Clemency Order No 1 of 2023 which saw the release of hundreds of offenders serving various jail terms in a move meant to decongest the prisons.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said some prisoners, especially those jailed for rape and other sexual offences, should have been excluded from the general amnesty, adding that their release would further traumatise the victims.

"However, in some sections of the same Clemency Order, Mnangagwa's Clemency Order provided exceptions, where inmates convicted of crimes that include rape and sexual offences would be granted amnesty," a statement by ZLHR read.

"ZLHR is shocked and disheartened that the release of sexual offenders significantly lowered the seriousness of sexual offences, considering that some of the sexual offenders were released having just served a tenth of their sentences. Some of the sexual offenders being released after only serving prison terms of less than one year were quoted telling journalists during interviews that they had raped children as young as nine years old.

"It is abhorrent that most of these inmates were released into the same communities where they committed the crimes and where their victims still reside. These offenders have a high propensity to re-offend, and the consequences will be catastrophic for individual victims, the victims' families and the community.

The rights lawyers said police had warned of a rise in domestic violence cases in the country, and a spike in murder cases yet authorities released from prison some offenders deemed dangerous.

They said the Constitution, in section 90(2)(c), stipulates that the President must ensure the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms, and the rule of law.

"Among the fundamental rights that the President must protect is that every child in Zimbabwe must be protected from economic and sexual exploitation or any form of abuse. The Constitution also provides that the child's best interests are paramount in every matter concerning the child. The best interest of the child principle is also well articulated in the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and the United Nations Convention on Children's Rights.

"Victims of rape and communities should be protected from perpetrators through offenders serving their full-term sentences," ZLHR said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

56 mins ago | 237 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

57 mins ago | 324 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

57 mins ago | 91 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

1 hr ago | 110 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Sikhala demo students: Lawyers cry foul

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'Minimum conditions for credible polls not met'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Voters roll anomalies exposing Zec

1 hr ago | 35 Views

'Stop dramatising electoral process'

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Cabinet approves National Migration Policy

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Last minute rush to register to vote

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Bosso face Chiefs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Pulling out of the International Criminal Court is the right thing to do now

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe warns meddlesome US

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Mthuli Ncube says currency manipulators won't rest

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Harare - Beitbridge highway nears completion

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'Zimbabwe's maize harvest impressive'

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Ex-Zinara directors acquitted

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Nakamba waits on Villa decision

1 hr ago | 145 Views

What can Zimbabwe and Africa learn from China's 1949 revolution?

9 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe starts developing its 2.0 One Health Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) National Action Plan

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Continued increase in diaspora remittances signal rising poverty in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

President Ruto asks Africans to ditch the US Dollar

10 hrs ago | 546 Views

Gender equality shouldn't come at the cost of men's rights

10 hrs ago | 179 Views

Betting shops robbed of R25,000

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa's name on voters roll

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Mnangagwa running scared'

10 hrs ago | 529 Views

Man kills self after bashing from son

15 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

17 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

17 hrs ago | 918 Views

Man rapes sister

20 hrs ago | 1492 Views

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

20 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

20 hrs ago | 556 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

20 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

22 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

23 hrs ago | 1275 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

24 hrs ago | 921 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

30 May 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1186 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

30 May 2023 at 06:54hrs | 332 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 201 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 1137 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

30 May 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

30 May 2023 at 06:50hrs | 202 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

30 May 2023 at 06:49hrs | 940 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

30 May 2023 at 06:49hrs | 844 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1000 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 390 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days