Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
EXILED former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has urged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to redo the voters roll inspection exercise.

The exercise was previously scheduled for May 27-31, but extended to 1 June after a slow start due to logistical challenges.

Speaking in a Twitter space, Moyo said it was wrong and unfair for the electoral body to give voters only five days to inspect the list considering the process had a false start.

"The idea that ZEC extended to the 1st of June does not make any sense because at-least two or three days have already been lost totally so ZEC should not pretend that some good things have been happening up to this point but there is need for more time for those good things to continue happening.

"The exercise has had a false start which has compromised it. It does not require in my humble opinion an extension, it requires a redo.

"Now that everyone is alert, understands the importance of this, no one will die if  ZEC says we are starting the voter inspection exercise afresh from the 1st of June to the 6th of June, nobody will die, it will be a good public service," Moyo said.

Moyo added: "It's unfair and wrong for ZEC to allocate 5 days for this formal inspection process because ZEC knows that its delimitation exercise changed rapidly and dramatically in some cases the constituency and ward boundaries.

"The delimitation exercise has consequences on the boundaries which affect the polling stations and ZEC should have been alive to those consequences and not only given enough time but also alerted and advised people."

Many prospective voters complained of a number of anomalies like their names missing from the voters roll and others displaced from their wards or residence.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

57 mins ago | 325 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

57 mins ago | 91 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

1 hr ago | 110 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Sikhala demo students: Lawyers cry foul

1 hr ago | 89 Views

'Minimum conditions for credible polls not met'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Outrage over sex offenders' pardoning

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Voters roll anomalies exposing Zec

1 hr ago | 36 Views

'Stop dramatising electoral process'

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Cabinet approves National Migration Policy

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Last minute rush to register to vote

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Bosso face Chiefs

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Pulling out of the International Criminal Court is the right thing to do now

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe warns meddlesome US

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mthuli Ncube says currency manipulators won't rest

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Harare - Beitbridge highway nears completion

1 hr ago | 42 Views

'Zimbabwe's maize harvest impressive'

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Ex-Zinara directors acquitted

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Nakamba waits on Villa decision

1 hr ago | 145 Views

What can Zimbabwe and Africa learn from China's 1949 revolution?

9 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe starts developing its 2.0 One Health Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) National Action Plan

9 hrs ago | 77 Views

Continued increase in diaspora remittances signal rising poverty in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

President Ruto asks Africans to ditch the US Dollar

10 hrs ago | 547 Views

Gender equality shouldn't come at the cost of men's rights

10 hrs ago | 179 Views

Betting shops robbed of R25,000

10 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chamisa's name on voters roll

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

'Mnangagwa running scared'

10 hrs ago | 529 Views

Man kills self after bashing from son

15 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Chamisa voter inspection visit morphs into rally

17 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Mthuli Ncube banks on new currency measures

17 hrs ago | 919 Views

Man rapes sister

20 hrs ago | 1492 Views

CCC struggling to raise candidate nomination fees

20 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces policy measures to stabilize the economy

20 hrs ago | 556 Views

Beer drinking spree turns bloody

20 hrs ago | 973 Views

Mthuli Ncube out of touch with reality

22 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Gays not welcome, says Erdogan

23 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zimbabwe summons top US embassy official over election interference

23 hrs ago | 1276 Views

South African Defence Force will not arrest Putin

24 hrs ago | 921 Views

South Africa grants immunity to Putin

30 May 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1186 Views

Zimbabwean anti-sanctions group seeks reparations from U.S.

30 May 2023 at 06:54hrs | 332 Views

Chinese foreign minister holds talks with Zimbabwean counterpart

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 201 Views

Mthuli Ncube announces further measures to contain runaway inflation

30 May 2023 at 06:53hrs | 1137 Views

'Binga chief threatens Chamisa's activists'

30 May 2023 at 06:50hrs | 1090 Views

Mnangagwa govt failure to curb graft stalling development

30 May 2023 at 06:50hrs | 202 Views

Names vanish from Zimbabwe voters roll

30 May 2023 at 06:49hrs | 940 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe is misleading Zanu-PF

30 May 2023 at 06:49hrs | 844 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig loses US$52 000 to armed robbers

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1000 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's shop raids a publicity stunt'

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 390 Views

Mwonzora says journalists need support

30 May 2023 at 06:48hrs | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days