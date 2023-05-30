Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
THE Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe has elected new executives to lead the organisation until next year.

Announcing the new office bearers during the 2023 mining conference this afternoon, Chamber of Mines chief executive officer, Mr Isaac Kwesu, said Mr Thomas Gono of Golden Reef Mine is the new president for the 2023-2024 period.

He replaces Mr Colin Chibafa of Anglo American's Unki Mine who becomes the immediate past president of the Chamber of Mines. Mr Gono was Mr Chibafa's deputy and assumes duty at a time when the sector is intensifying its drive towards achieving the US$12 billion target by the end of this year.

He will be deputized by Mr John Musekiwa from Zimasco as 1st vice president and Mr Munashe Shava, the administrator of Hwange Colliery Company as the second vice president.

"We met yesterday as per the constitution of the chamber and elected new office bearers. Mr Thomas Gono was elected president of the chamber for the year 2023-2024," said Mr Kwesu.

Source - The Chronicle

