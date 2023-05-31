Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe govt to cushion workers' salaries

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Civil servants salaries will soon be reviewed to cushion them from price hikes as the Government remains resolute in supporting and improving the welfare of its workers, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Apart from the salaries, the Government is already offering its workers various allowances in foreign currency with the lowest paid pocketing about US$250 monthly.

The National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), the umbrella forum for discussions on pay and conditions of service within public service, is set to meet soon to discuss the percentage increase.

Fielding questions during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday regarding the Teaching Professional Council Bill and whether it will change the negotiations on teachers salaries, acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the existing negotiating platform remained in place.

"The platform for salary negotiation is another platform and this will not disrupt any negotiations that are taking place.

"That is why Professor Mthuli Ncube has just indicated that the review of civil servants salaries has already started and its another platform."

As a follow up, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima yesterday said the salary review was being worked out.

"The percentage is subject to negotiation in the National Joint Negotiating Council. As for the time frame, we will convene the NJNC as soon as the framework is provided by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. Within the next two weeks the NJNC will have met," he said.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Union spokesperson, Mr David Dzatsunga said they were waiting for the NJNC meeting to finalise on the pay increase.

"Right now, the concern is the restoration of the value of wages in local currency that has been lost recently due to the exchange rate madness and the resultant price increases.

"At the moment there is no Zimbabwe dollar salary to speak of while the US$250 is an allowance," he said.

The latest offer by the Government was a 100 percent pay increase for civil servants which matched the tabled proposal from workers during their NJNC.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Union chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander said it was their hope that Government would review both the local currency and forex component.

"We also remain committed to the path of dialogue for it can only be through dialogue that we can be able to improve our conditions of service."

"We are actually calling for an urgent NJNC meeting on the erosion of the local currency," she said.

Mrs Alexander said they were expecting an offer with mechanisations to adjust with inflation saying the situation was complicated as each time they negotiated salaries, there was sabotage of some sort to erode its value.

She said Government had been trying hard to improve their welfare by regularly reviewing salaries and allowances but because of sabotage, there was need to find a way forward.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

4 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zimbabwe continues fight in US courts to block payment of US$277m land reform suit

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for soaring prices

4 hrs ago | 385 Views

Kwekwe faces total collapse into mine tunnels

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwean national with cholera admitted to Musina Hospital

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

'CCC, Zanu-PF chefs eating together'

4 hrs ago | 842 Views

Lumumba loses child custody

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Dump Zimdollar'

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament passes Patriotic Act Bill

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

History of organised violence, torture in Zimbabwe (1972-2020)

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mphoko trial deferred to September

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Low tariffs chew into Econet earnings

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bata Stadium okayed

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

High staff turnover dogs JSC

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Tables turn on complainant

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Magistrate accused of lying

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe police warn the public on hitch hiking

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe's election season begins

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe targets net wheat exporter status

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mealie-meal shortage hits Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's US$12 billion mining economy on course

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa in Malawi on State visit

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zec dismisses opposition's claims

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

4 diplomats present credentials to Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ConCourt backs RBZ on US dollar conversion

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

China now Zimbabwe's largest FDI source

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's harmonised elections: Die is cast

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Woman fights daughter over family house

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Fired' Zimura board member defiant

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

14 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Mass exodus at Skyz Metro FM

14 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mphoko's matter deferred

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa's election date proclamation is bad news

14 hrs ago | 1535 Views

US embassy refuses to back down after spat with Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 860 Views

UK targets Zimbabwe's science, maths teachers

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Medication to prevent yourself from getting HIV

17 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Zimbabwe's Growing Casino Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

17 hrs ago | 117 Views

Best online casinos in South Africa - Biggest casino bonuses ZA

19 hrs ago | 97 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa declares 23 August as election date

22 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Chamisa in domestic violence

23 hrs ago | 3724 Views

'Voters' roll must be audited before elections' CCC's folly is no excuse for granting Zanu PF legitimacy again

31 May 2023 at 09:09hrs | 823 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

31 May 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2162 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 2778 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 959 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1070 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days