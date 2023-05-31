Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Woman fights daughter over family house

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Harare woman has taken her daughter to the Harare Civil Court claiming her child assaults her over ownership of her late husband's house in Budiriro.

Memory Matusa alleged that her daughter, Elizabeth Matusa, claims she inherited the house after her father's death.

Memory, who was seeking a protection order against Elizabeth, told magistrate Mrs Tamara Chibindi that her daughter assaults her and collects rent from the tenants, forcing her to evict the tenants so that she moves into the house.

Elizabeth was allegedly claiming that she inherited the house after her father died by virtue of being the only child.

"She does not respect me as her mother and she shouts at me using obscene words causing scenes in my yard. She rebukes my tenants and forces them to leave my house saying she is the owner of the house and has the right to chase them away."

"I chased her away some time ago because she was not paying rent and now she is coming to my house causing havoc and disturbing my peace," Memory said.

Memory pleaded with the court to stop Elizabeth from abusing her, saying she inherited the house by virtue of being the surviving spouse.

Elizabeth was not present to respond to the allegations, but had signed the summons acknowledging that she was aware of the court session.

Magistrate Tamara Chibindi then gave a default judgment and ordered Elizabeth to stop abusing her mother and to keep peace with her at all times.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

4 hrs ago | 969 Views

Zimbabwe continues fight in US courts to block payment of US$277m land reform suit

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for soaring prices

4 hrs ago | 386 Views

Kwekwe faces total collapse into mine tunnels

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwean national with cholera admitted to Musina Hospital

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

'CCC, Zanu-PF chefs eating together'

4 hrs ago | 842 Views

Lumumba loses child custody

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Dump Zimdollar'

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament passes Patriotic Act Bill

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

History of organised violence, torture in Zimbabwe (1972-2020)

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mphoko trial deferred to September

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Low tariffs chew into Econet earnings

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bata Stadium okayed

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

High staff turnover dogs JSC

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Tables turn on complainant

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Magistrate accused of lying

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe police warn the public on hitch hiking

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe's election season begins

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe targets net wheat exporter status

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 858 Views

Mealie-meal shortage hits Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's US$12 billion mining economy on course

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa in Malawi on State visit

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zec dismisses opposition's claims

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

4 diplomats present credentials to Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ConCourt backs RBZ on US dollar conversion

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

China now Zimbabwe's largest FDI source

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's harmonised elections: Die is cast

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe govt to cushion workers' salaries

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Fired' Zimura board member defiant

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

14 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Mass exodus at Skyz Metro FM

14 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mphoko's matter deferred

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa's election date proclamation is bad news

14 hrs ago | 1535 Views

US embassy refuses to back down after spat with Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 860 Views

UK targets Zimbabwe's science, maths teachers

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Medication to prevent yourself from getting HIV

17 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Zimbabwe's Growing Casino Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

17 hrs ago | 117 Views

Best online casinos in South Africa - Biggest casino bonuses ZA

19 hrs ago | 97 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa declares 23 August as election date

22 hrs ago | 2077 Views

Chamisa in domestic violence

23 hrs ago | 3724 Views

'Voters' roll must be audited before elections' CCC's folly is no excuse for granting Zanu PF legitimacy again

31 May 2023 at 09:09hrs | 823 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

31 May 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2162 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 2778 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 959 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1070 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days