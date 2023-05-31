Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zec dismisses opposition's claims

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has dismissed claims by the opposition that the voters' roll has been manipulated against their favour as "mischievous and preposterous".

Zec said the voters' roll inspection exercise which is currently ongoing had been instituted to clean as well as fix errors and irregularities which some are raising now.

The electoral management body said people with queries about how their registration information had been recorded will get their queries addressed.

A snap survey by The Herald in Harare yesterday showed people visiting inspection centres to verify their voting status and registration details — but according to ZEC, many are preferring to check their registration details virtually.

ZEC opened the voters roll for inspection on Saturday and the process will end tomorrow, with more than 11 000 centres having been opened countrywide to enable voters, who registered on/or before April 28, to check their registration details.

However, since the start of the inspection exercise, some people have been reporting that their names were missing from the voters roll while others have even claimed that their names have been struck off the voters roll.

The opposition then took the anomalies as a target on their members when the irregularities are actually universal and being corrected.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, ZEC vice chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa said the inspection exercise had been above board and sought to rectify such anomalies.

He said the opposition had been malicious to make such allegations as the electoral body was not affiliated with any political party.

"The rationale for the voters roll inspection is to ensure every registrant is accurately captured on the roll and all corrections made. To suggest that members of a particular political party are targeted for exclusion is not only mischievous and preposterous as we are fully independent of any political party influence and in fact, when registering people, we do not seek their political alignment, it would be illegal and unethical," he said.

Amb Kiwa said once the inspection ends, errors would begin to be fixed but early indications showed that people were opting to check their registration statuses virtually.

"We are compiling figures from all the inspection centres. My take so far is that registrants were/are using our USSD platform *265# more than they are physically turning up to check. But let the figures speak for themselves. I should be able to speak authoritatively end of the day Friday."

President Mnangagwa yesterday proclaimed August 23 as the date for the harmonised elections.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

4 hrs ago | 970 Views

Zimbabwe continues fight in US courts to block payment of US$277m land reform suit

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for soaring prices

4 hrs ago | 387 Views

Kwekwe faces total collapse into mine tunnels

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwean national with cholera admitted to Musina Hospital

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

'CCC, Zanu-PF chefs eating together'

4 hrs ago | 844 Views

Lumumba loses child custody

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Dump Zimdollar'

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament passes Patriotic Act Bill

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

History of organised violence, torture in Zimbabwe (1972-2020)

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mphoko trial deferred to September

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Low tariffs chew into Econet earnings

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bata Stadium okayed

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

High staff turnover dogs JSC

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Tables turn on complainant

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Magistrate accused of lying

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe police warn the public on hitch hiking

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe's election season begins

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe targets net wheat exporter status

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mealie-meal shortage hits Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's US$12 billion mining economy on course

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa in Malawi on State visit

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

4 diplomats present credentials to Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ConCourt backs RBZ on US dollar conversion

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

China now Zimbabwe's largest FDI source

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's harmonised elections: Die is cast

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Woman fights daughter over family house

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe govt to cushion workers' salaries

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Fired' Zimura board member defiant

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

14 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Mass exodus at Skyz Metro FM

14 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mphoko's matter deferred

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa's election date proclamation is bad news

14 hrs ago | 1538 Views

US embassy refuses to back down after spat with Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 860 Views

UK targets Zimbabwe's science, maths teachers

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Medication to prevent yourself from getting HIV

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabwe's Growing Casino Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

17 hrs ago | 117 Views

Best online casinos in South Africa - Biggest casino bonuses ZA

19 hrs ago | 97 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa declares 23 August as election date

22 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Chamisa in domestic violence

23 hrs ago | 3724 Views

'Voters' roll must be audited before elections' CCC's folly is no excuse for granting Zanu PF legitimacy again

31 May 2023 at 09:09hrs | 823 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

31 May 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2162 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 2778 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 959 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1070 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days