Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mealie-meal shortage hits Zimbabwe?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ILLICIT deals involving some unscrupulous suppliers and traders have been blamed for creating artificial shortages of mealie-meal in formal shops while the commodity is being diverted to the streets and pavements where it is being sold strictly in foreign currency.

Market analysts say this suffocation of supplies to major retail shops creates the impression that there is a shortage of supplies, and yet in actual fact, it is a ploy to force consumers to buy using forex as informal sector operators refuse local dollar transactions.

A snap survey conducted by Chronicle in Bulawayo yesterday revealed that major retail outlets such as TM Pick n' Pay and OK supermarkets did not have mealie-meal on their shelves.

Other retail outlets such as Choppies, Spar, Greens, and Oceans, were also facing a similar predicament, although some had little stocks left on shelves.

This news crew observed that major brands such as Red Seal, Blue-Ribbon, and Pearlenta had completely vanished from retail shop shelves with only a few competing brands such as Oceans, Membar, and sorghum meals being available in smaller quantities.

Concerned customers who made inquiries with staffers could not get satisfactory answers, as some shops indicated that they have not had supplies for the past weeks.

The situation is different on the informal sector where most products and all brands are fully stocked, and the business thrives more at night. At the moment there is no standard price for mealie-meal as it varies from one shop to another with 10kgs ranging between ZWL$14 000 and ZWL$$18 000 depending on brands.

In foreign currency terms, the price of a 10kg mealie-meal ranges between US$5 and US$6 while that of a 50kg bag was pegged at US$27.

"We have not had mealie-meal in the shop for almost a week now. As you can see what was a mealie-meal shelf is now accommodating tomato sauce, juices or whatever is in abundance," said a merchandiser from OK supermarket.

The same sentiments were echoed by Pick n' Pay where shop workers said supplies were slim as getting orders was becoming a challenge with suppliers demanding forex payment upfront.

Contacted for comment, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe chairman, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara, requested to have questions in writing and had not responded by time of going to print. However, Small-Scale Millers Association of Zimbabwe president, Mr Davis Muhambi, said the artificial shortages could be linked to supply chain bottlenecks.

"I don't want to be speculative but there is a great possibility that millers have cut off the supply chain. The availability of mealie-meal and maize needs to be investigated thoroughly," he said.

"Millers could possibly be holding the commodity as they may deem that it is no longer sustainable to supply the commodity in RTGs as compared to US dollars.

There are a lot of technicalities involved, which may require them to keep afloat, as well as to make profits from their business," said Mr Muhambi.

He urged the Government to urgently investigate the issue and adopt appropriate measures to address the solution. Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president, Mr Denford Mutashu, said supply chain disruption was linked to the resurgent exchange rate volatility, which has resulted in sharp depreciation of the local currency.

"Government should urgently look into this matter. In fact, it should step up and consider the recommendations that we made to them to arrest such a scenario," he said.

"Millers may and are possibly cutting off the supply due to the prevailing black-market rates. Mealie-meal must be prioritised as an urgent matter as it will fuel an upsurge of other commodities," said Mr Mutashu.

He said it was ironic that while formal shops have no supplies, most commodities were readily available on the black market as suppliers were opting for foreign currency as opposed to the RTGs.

"Most commodities are readily available on the parallel market and in backyard kiosks where they are being sold at prices up to three times the official rate," said Mr Mutashu.

"A 10 kg bag of maize meal sells for about US$6 as compared to the official price of the RTGs, which is between $15 000 and $20 000."

Consumers who spoke to the news crew expressed frustration over the inconvenience caused by traders and appealed for Government intervention.

"I just came to buy mealie-meal and to my surprise it's not available in such a big shop. This is a serious cause for concern," said Mr Timothy Mpofu.

Meanwhile, the Government has announced tight policy measures aimed at stabilising the macro-economic environment and restoring the value of the local currency. This includes the lifting of all restrictions on the importation of basic commodities so as to boost market supplies as part of broader measures geared at tackling resurgent price madness and stabilising the economy.

Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has said the interventions have been necessitated by the resurgence of speculative macro-economic instability in which domestic inflation is driven primarily by the skewed preference for the use of the United States dollar as a savings currency.

Prof Ncube said the escalation in prices has piled enormous pressure on the exchange rate as the skewed preferences have continued to increase the velocity of the Zimbabwe dollar.

A Cabinet committee has also been set up to investigate the latest spate of basic commodity price increases as the Government moves to ensure corrective measures are taken to protect consumers.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

Zimbabwe continues fight in US courts to block payment of US$277m land reform suit

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for soaring prices

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Kwekwe faces total collapse into mine tunnels

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwean national with cholera admitted to Musina Hospital

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

'CCC, Zanu-PF chefs eating together'

4 hrs ago | 844 Views

Lumumba loses child custody

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Dump Zimdollar'

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament passes Patriotic Act Bill

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

History of organised violence, torture in Zimbabwe (1972-2020)

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mphoko trial deferred to September

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Low tariffs chew into Econet earnings

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bata Stadium okayed

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

High staff turnover dogs JSC

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Tables turn on complainant

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Magistrate accused of lying

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe police warn the public on hitch hiking

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe's election season begins

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe targets net wheat exporter status

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zimbabwe's US$12 billion mining economy on course

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa in Malawi on State visit

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zec dismisses opposition's claims

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

4 diplomats present credentials to Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ConCourt backs RBZ on US dollar conversion

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

China now Zimbabwe's largest FDI source

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's harmonised elections: Die is cast

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Woman fights daughter over family house

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe govt to cushion workers' salaries

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

'Fired' Zimura board member defiant

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

14 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Mass exodus at Skyz Metro FM

14 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mphoko's matter deferred

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa's election date proclamation is bad news

14 hrs ago | 1538 Views

US embassy refuses to back down after spat with Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 860 Views

UK targets Zimbabwe's science, maths teachers

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Medication to prevent yourself from getting HIV

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabwe's Growing Casino Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

17 hrs ago | 117 Views

Best online casinos in South Africa - Biggest casino bonuses ZA

19 hrs ago | 97 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa declares 23 August as election date

22 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Chamisa in domestic violence

23 hrs ago | 3724 Views

'Voters' roll must be audited before elections' CCC's folly is no excuse for granting Zanu PF legitimacy again

31 May 2023 at 09:09hrs | 823 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

31 May 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2162 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 2778 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 959 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1070 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days