Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
LUTON Town FC has launched a GoFundMe campaign in a bid to support Marvelous Nakamba's philanthropic work in Zimbabwe.

The midfielder has already indicated that he will spend most of his pre-season doing charity work in Zimbabwe through his Marvelous Nakamba foundation (MNF).

The 29-year-old was a vital cog in Luton's promotion to the English Premier League (EPL) and the club has decided to express its gratitude to the Zimbabwean international by raising funds for his noble cause.

"Marvelous Nakamba is not just an excellent footballer who has played a huge role in Luton Town Football Club getting promoted to the Premier League, he is also a wonderful person who is doing huge things back home through his own foundation.

"As our way of saying thank you, and giving Marvelous some help to be able to do everything that he wants to through his foundation, we have created this gofundme page for all Luton Town fans to donate should they feel able to.

"Every pound donated to this worthy cause will make a huge difference to the people that Marvelous aims to help. Thank you Marvelous. Keep being the special person you are," reads a statement from Luton.

During his off-season last year, Nakamba visited his rural home in Hwange and announced that he will pay school fees for 110 pupils at Dinde Primary School, his former school before he moved to Bulawayo.

The foundation also pledged to electrify teachers' quarters and construct another cottage. The school has a complement of 356 pupils with close to 100 under sponsorship from other organisations.

The foundation then proceeded to Wankie Secondary School where Nakamba's father learnt and also increased the number of school fees recipients from 58 to 100. MNF also stated that they were paying examination fees for 25 Ordinary Level candidates.

In 2021, the foundation paid examination fees for 10 students.

The foundation also pledged to refurbish the Wankie Secondary School laboratory and assist two girls who passed Ordinary Level examinations but failed to proceed with their education.

Throughout the country, Nakamba pays school fees for 1 500 underprivileged pupils through his foundation he established in 2019 as a way of giving back to the community using the power of sport and education.

In June last year, the foundation played host to the Under-17s invitational tournament won by Majesa of Mutare.

Plans are underway to construct a sports complex in Bulawayo's Mahatshula Suburb.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

4 hrs ago | 973 Views

Zimbabwe continues fight in US courts to block payment of US$277m land reform suit

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for soaring prices

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Kwekwe faces total collapse into mine tunnels

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zimbabwean national with cholera admitted to Musina Hospital

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

'CCC, Zanu-PF chefs eating together'

4 hrs ago | 844 Views

Lumumba loses child custody

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

'Dump Zimdollar'

4 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament passes Patriotic Act Bill

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

History of organised violence, torture in Zimbabwe (1972-2020)

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mphoko trial deferred to September

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Low tariffs chew into Econet earnings

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bata Stadium okayed

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

High staff turnover dogs JSC

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Tables turn on complainant

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Magistrate accused of lying

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe police warn the public on hitch hiking

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe's election season begins

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe targets net wheat exporter status

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mealie-meal shortage hits Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's US$12 billion mining economy on course

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa in Malawi on State visit

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zec dismisses opposition's claims

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

4 diplomats present credentials to Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ConCourt backs RBZ on US dollar conversion

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

China now Zimbabwe's largest FDI source

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's harmonised elections: Die is cast

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Woman fights daughter over family house

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe govt to cushion workers' salaries

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

'Fired' Zimura board member defiant

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

14 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Mass exodus at Skyz Metro FM

14 hrs ago | 541 Views

Mphoko's matter deferred

14 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa's election date proclamation is bad news

14 hrs ago | 1538 Views

US embassy refuses to back down after spat with Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 860 Views

UK targets Zimbabwe's science, maths teachers

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Medication to prevent yourself from getting HIV

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabwe's Growing Casino Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

17 hrs ago | 117 Views

Best online casinos in South Africa - Biggest casino bonuses ZA

19 hrs ago | 97 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa declares 23 August as election date

22 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Chamisa in domestic violence

23 hrs ago | 3724 Views

'Voters' roll must be audited before elections' CCC's folly is no excuse for granting Zanu PF legitimacy again

31 May 2023 at 09:09hrs | 823 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

31 May 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2162 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 2778 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 959 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1070 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days