Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

by Staff reporter

LUTON Town FC has launched a GoFundMe campaign in a bid to support Marvelous Nakamba's philanthropic work in Zimbabwe.The midfielder has already indicated that he will spend most of his pre-season doing charity work in Zimbabwe through his Marvelous Nakamba foundation (MNF).The 29-year-old was a vital cog in Luton's promotion to the English Premier League (EPL) and the club has decided to express its gratitude to the Zimbabwean international by raising funds for his noble cause."Marvelous Nakamba is not just an excellent footballer who has played a huge role in Luton Town Football Club getting promoted to the Premier League, he is also a wonderful person who is doing huge things back home through his own foundation."As our way of saying thank you, and giving Marvelous some help to be able to do everything that he wants to through his foundation, we have created this gofundme page for all Luton Town fans to donate should they feel able to."Every pound donated to this worthy cause will make a huge difference to the people that Marvelous aims to help. Thank you Marvelous. Keep being the special person you are," reads a statement from Luton.During his off-season last year, Nakamba visited his rural home in Hwange and announced that he will pay school fees for 110 pupils at Dinde Primary School, his former school before he moved to Bulawayo.The foundation also pledged to electrify teachers' quarters and construct another cottage. The school has a complement of 356 pupils with close to 100 under sponsorship from other organisations.The foundation then proceeded to Wankie Secondary School where Nakamba's father learnt and also increased the number of school fees recipients from 58 to 100. MNF also stated that they were paying examination fees for 25 Ordinary Level candidates.In 2021, the foundation paid examination fees for 10 students.The foundation also pledged to refurbish the Wankie Secondary School laboratory and assist two girls who passed Ordinary Level examinations but failed to proceed with their education.Throughout the country, Nakamba pays school fees for 1 500 underprivileged pupils through his foundation he established in 2019 as a way of giving back to the community using the power of sport and education.In June last year, the foundation played host to the Under-17s invitational tournament won by Majesa of Mutare.Plans are underway to construct a sports complex in Bulawayo's Mahatshula Suburb.