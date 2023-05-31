Bata Stadium okayed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have once again approved Bata Stadium to host topflight matches after Sheasham completed renovations at their gweru facility.Images circulated on social media after the Gweru-based outfit hosted Highlanders, resulting in some parts of the stadium getting negative publicity which prompted the PSL to suspend the facility.The Construction Boys will play their second match at the stadium against Herentals on Saturday.Meanwhile, Chisumbanje-based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Green Fuel have revealed that renovations to their Green Fuel Arena are almost complete as they seek to become the first club to host topflight matches in the area.Green Fuel won promotion from the Eastern Region and have been using Gibbo Stadium as their home ground.The Zimbabwe Football Association's First Instance Body identified areas which needed some touch-ups and according to Green Fuel coach Rodwell Dhlakama, that has been done."I think we are almost 90% done. Just a few touch-ups for the ablution facilities and we will be good to go," said the former Ngezi Platinum coach who recently took over at the Lowveld side.Dhlakama also revealed that it has been a constant struggle for his boys to keep up with the demands of playing home matches away from home this season."We don't have a choice. We have to dance according to the PSL tune. We don't have anything to say about that, but looking at the players we sympathise with them because travelling week in, week out and travelling long distances causes fatigue," he said.In their match against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday, Green Fuel struggled to match Bosso's energy and they resorted to sitting deep with sporadic raids which came few and far in-between."You saw in the last quarter against Highlanders, the boys were sitting back. It was not a strategy, but the players were tired because of travelling," Dhlakama said.Green Fuel currently occupy position 16 with 10 points from 11 matches. Dhlakama said the objective will be to survive relegation this year."The most important thing is to keep the status of the team. If we do that, we adapt because when you have a new team, there are a lot of things that need to be corrected. So correcting in the process of playing games is very difficult. So probably we will just try to work out a plan, whereby we adapt and acclimatise in the same process of playing games. If we do that and we manage to keep the status then we will take it from there," he enthused.Green Fuel have a strong squad on paper with experienced players like Bukhosi Sibanda, Collins Duwa, goalkeeper David Bizabani and MacClive Phiri. among others. However, they have struggled for form and consistency. They were winless in their first six matches and when Dlakama took over from Bekithemba Ndlovu, they have managed to win twice and only tasted defeat once in five matches. They have collected eight points out of a possible 15. Green Fuel host defending champions FC Platinum at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a duel they seek to gain maximum points and move away from the relegation zone.Castle Lager Premier League Week 12 FixturesTomorrowSimba Bhora vs Triangle (National Sports Stadium)SaturdayCranborne Bullets vs Caps United (National Sports Stadium)Chicken Inn vs Black Rhinos (Luveve Stadium) Sheasham vs Herentals (Bata Stadium)SundayGreen Fuel vs FC Platinum (Gibbo Stadium)Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium)Hwange vs Manica Diamonds (Colliery Stadium)Highlanders vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields Stadium)MondayYadah vs Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium)