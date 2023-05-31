Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bata Stadium okayed

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have once again approved Bata Stadium to host topflight matches after Sheasham completed renovations at their gweru facility.

Images circulated on social media after the Gweru-based outfit hosted Highlanders, resulting in some parts of the stadium getting negative publicity which prompted the PSL to suspend the facility.

The Construction Boys will play their second match at the stadium against Herentals on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chisumbanje-based Castle Lager Premier Soccer League outfit Green Fuel have revealed that renovations to their Green Fuel Arena are almost complete as they seek to become the first club to host topflight matches in the area.

Green Fuel won promotion from the Eastern Region and have been using Gibbo Stadium as their home ground.

The Zimbabwe Football Association's First Instance Body identified areas which needed some touch-ups and according to Green Fuel coach Rodwell Dhlakama, that has been done.

"I think we are almost 90% done. Just a few touch-ups for the ablution facilities and we will be good to go," said the former Ngezi Platinum coach who recently took over at the Lowveld side.

Dhlakama also revealed that it has been a constant struggle for his boys to keep up with the demands of playing home matches away from home this season.

"We don't have a choice. We have to dance according to the PSL tune. We don't have anything to say about that, but looking at the players we sympathise with them because travelling week in, week out and travelling long distances causes fatigue," he said.

In their match against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium last Sunday, Green Fuel struggled to match Bosso's energy and they resorted to sitting deep with sporadic raids which came few and far in-between.

"You saw in the last quarter against Highlanders, the boys were sitting back. It was not a strategy, but the players were tired because of travelling," Dhlakama said.

Green Fuel currently occupy position 16 with 10 points from 11 matches. Dhlakama said the objective will be to survive relegation this year.

"The most important thing is to keep the status of the team. If we do that, we adapt because when you have a new team, there are a lot of things that need to be corrected. So correcting in the process of playing games is very difficult. So probably we will just try to work out a plan, whereby we adapt and acclimatise in the same process of playing games. If we do that and we manage to keep the status then we will take it from there," he enthused.

Green Fuel have a strong squad on paper with experienced players like Bukhosi Sibanda, Collins Duwa, goalkeeper David Bizabani and MacClive Phiri. among others. However, they have struggled for form and consistency. They were winless in their first six matches and when Dlakama took over from Bekithemba Ndlovu, they have managed to win twice and only tasted defeat once in five matches. They have collected eight points out of a possible 15. Green Fuel host defending champions FC Platinum at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a duel they seek to gain maximum points and move away from the relegation zone.

The PSL have once again approved Bata Stadium to host top-flight matches after Sheasham completed renovations at Bata stadium. Images circulated on social media after the Gweru-based outfit hosted Highlanders, resulting in some parts of the stadium getting negative publicity which prompted the PSL to suspend the facility.

The Construction Boys will play their second match at the stadium against Herentals on Saturday.

Castle Lager Premier League Week 12 Fixtures

Tomorrow

Simba Bhora vs Triangle (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday

Cranborne Bullets vs Caps United (National Sports Stadium)

Chicken Inn vs Black Rhinos (Luveve Stadium) Sheasham vs Herentals (Bata Stadium)

Sunday

Green Fuel vs FC Platinum (Gibbo Stadium)

Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium)

Hwange vs Manica Diamonds (Colliery Stadium)

Highlanders vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields Stadium)

Monday

Yadah vs Ngezi Platinum (National Sports Stadium)

Source - newsday

Must Read

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

4 hrs ago | 975 Views

Zimbabwe continues fight in US courts to block payment of US$277m land reform suit

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for soaring prices

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

Kwekwe faces total collapse into mine tunnels

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zimbabwean national with cholera admitted to Musina Hospital

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

'CCC, Zanu-PF chefs eating together'

4 hrs ago | 848 Views

Lumumba loses child custody

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Dump Zimdollar'

4 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament passes Patriotic Act Bill

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

History of organised violence, torture in Zimbabwe (1972-2020)

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mphoko trial deferred to September

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Low tariffs chew into Econet earnings

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

High staff turnover dogs JSC

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Tables turn on complainant

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Magistrate accused of lying

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe police warn the public on hitch hiking

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe's election season begins

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe targets net wheat exporter status

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mealie-meal shortage hits Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's US$12 billion mining economy on course

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa in Malawi on State visit

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zec dismisses opposition's claims

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

4 diplomats present credentials to Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ConCourt backs RBZ on US dollar conversion

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

China now Zimbabwe's largest FDI source

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's harmonised elections: Die is cast

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Woman fights daughter over family house

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe govt to cushion workers' salaries

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

'Fired' Zimura board member defiant

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

14 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Mass exodus at Skyz Metro FM

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mphoko's matter deferred

14 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa's election date proclamation is bad news

14 hrs ago | 1539 Views

US embassy refuses to back down after spat with Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 860 Views

UK targets Zimbabwe's science, maths teachers

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Medication to prevent yourself from getting HIV

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabwe's Growing Casino Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

17 hrs ago | 117 Views

Best online casinos in South Africa - Biggest casino bonuses ZA

19 hrs ago | 97 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa declares 23 August as election date

22 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Chamisa in domestic violence

23 hrs ago | 3725 Views

'Voters' roll must be audited before elections' CCC's folly is no excuse for granting Zanu PF legitimacy again

31 May 2023 at 09:09hrs | 823 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

31 May 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2162 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 2778 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 959 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1070 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days