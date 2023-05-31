Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Low tariffs chew into Econet earnings

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ECONET Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) has posted a near $17 billion loss for the year ended February 28, 2023, owing to a 317,14% increase in exchange losses during the period as the local currency tumbled.

EWZ's loss is from a profit after tax of $39,62 billion over the comparative 2022 period.

During the period, the Zimbabwe dollar sunk nearly 617%, against the greenback, to US$1:$889,13 as of February 28, 2023 from a 2022 comparative of US$1:$124,01.

While the local currency took a battering, EWZ was unable to raise tariffs, its main source of revenue, in line with the depreciation leading to massive exchange losses for the firm.

"Group revenue recorded a 20% rise driven by growth in voice and data usage of 19% and 58%, respectively," EWZ chairperson James Myers said in a statement for the financial results under review.

"The regulator granted the sector three tariff adjustments of 61% each and a fourth adjustment of 50% during the year. The tariff adjustments were not adequate to offset the increase in inflation which closed at 230% in January 2023."

The loss for the telecommunications company has left the firm in an illiquid position having only 93 cents to every dollar of debt as by February 28, 2023.

Revenue rose to $339,16 billion during the period under review from a 2022 comparative of $282,15 billion.

"Despite the revenue increase on account of usage, the earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin decreased from 52% to 40% for the year under review," Myers said.

"The disparity between the revenue growth and EBITDA margin is reflective of the sub-economic tariff environment coupled with accelerated exchange rate depreciation. The local currency lost value by more than 85% during the year under review which had a negative impact on overall profitability."

He continued: "The group incurred exchange losses of $77 billion which translated to 23% of revenue against a prior year comparative rate of 6% of revenue."

The company was forced to invest US$66 million as part of its network modernisation programme that included network expansion and upgrades which is imperative for the firm to support business sustainability.

Myers said this had in the past been hampered by several years of under investment, due to ongoing macro-economic challenges.

The fall of the local currency also saw EWZ's costs and expenses rise by about 51% to $206,12 billion during the period under review from a 2022 comparative of $136,57 billion.

Driving these overheads were increases in direct network and technology operating costs of 32,85% to $88,7 billion, staff costs of 50,43% to $37,29 billion and other expenses of 112,06% to $32,86 billion.

However, the firm managed to report more than a 100% increase in total assets to $709,02 billion, from a 2022 comparative of $340,81 billion, owing to the revaluation of its property, plant and equipment in line with inflation.

Myers said EWZ would continue to innovate to offer customers new digital experiences.

"We have a strong platform to anchor our transition to a full-fledged digital services provider. Exploiting 4G and 5G network enabled opportunities will be key to keep abreast with emerging global trends and improve service delivery," he said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

4 hrs ago | 975 Views

Zimbabwe continues fight in US courts to block payment of US$277m land reform suit

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for soaring prices

4 hrs ago | 390 Views

Kwekwe faces total collapse into mine tunnels

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zimbabwean national with cholera admitted to Musina Hospital

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

'CCC, Zanu-PF chefs eating together'

4 hrs ago | 848 Views

Lumumba loses child custody

4 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Dump Zimdollar'

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament passes Patriotic Act Bill

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

History of organised violence, torture in Zimbabwe (1972-2020)

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mphoko trial deferred to September

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Bata Stadium okayed

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

High staff turnover dogs JSC

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Tables turn on complainant

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Magistrate accused of lying

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe police warn the public on hitch hiking

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe's election season begins

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe targets net wheat exporter status

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mealie-meal shortage hits Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's US$12 billion mining economy on course

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa in Malawi on State visit

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zec dismisses opposition's claims

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

4 diplomats present credentials to Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ConCourt backs RBZ on US dollar conversion

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

China now Zimbabwe's largest FDI source

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's harmonised elections: Die is cast

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Woman fights daughter over family house

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe govt to cushion workers' salaries

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Fired' Zimura board member defiant

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

14 hrs ago | 1491 Views

Mass exodus at Skyz Metro FM

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mphoko's matter deferred

14 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa's election date proclamation is bad news

14 hrs ago | 1539 Views

US embassy refuses to back down after spat with Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 860 Views

UK targets Zimbabwe's science, maths teachers

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Medication to prevent yourself from getting HIV

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabwe's Growing Casino Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

17 hrs ago | 117 Views

Best online casinos in South Africa - Biggest casino bonuses ZA

19 hrs ago | 97 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa declares 23 August as election date

22 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Chamisa in domestic violence

23 hrs ago | 3725 Views

'Voters' roll must be audited before elections' CCC's folly is no excuse for granting Zanu PF legitimacy again

31 May 2023 at 09:09hrs | 823 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

31 May 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2162 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 2778 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 959 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1070 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days