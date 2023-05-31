Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa blames Mnangagwa for soaring prices

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has blamed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for Zimbabwe's runaway inflation that has seen prices of basics galloping beyond reach of many.

The ZWL rapid loss of value in the past month has not just seen a steep hike in prices by producers who now favour US dollars but erosion of already meagre salaries across sectors.

Ncube, who has been struggling to gain control of Zimbabwe's waning economy since taking over in 2018, threatened businesses opting for the US dollar and at one point moved shop by shop in Bulawayo ordering that they reduce prices.

He referred to the price hikes as being speculative.

However, speaking to journalists Chamisa said there was nothing Mnangagwa and Ncube could do to solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis.

"Everyone is hungry, everyone is complaining, everyone feels that the situation in the country is not okay.

"This is the problem of having the wrong leader or being led by one who takes power illegitimately as Mnangagwa did. You will realise none of the things that person will do would have been well thought out.

"No one knows how he thinks, he changes like the weather. Nothing works and we want to fix all that by voting for the right candidate.

"Look at how Mnangagwa and Ncube are behaving. Their tools box is empty, they cannot resolve the economic questions of the day, they cannot understand that confidence, predictability and consistency of policy are everything.

"The price hikes are an indicator of hikes in all other ill-spheres. We are part of those that lead in corruption, unemployment, inflation, road accidents, reserves, politically motivated violence, poor road networks, arrest of political players and journalists."

With a 2l bottle of cooking oil going for as much as US$5 and a crate of eggs for as much as US$9, Zimbabwe is slowly welcoming a return to the 2008 era of daily price hikes.

To arrest the crisis, Ncube announced a series of measures including the suspension duty on all basic commodities for six months, starting May 17, 2023.

The suspension focused on rice, flour, cooking oil, margarine, salt, sugar, maize meal, powdered milk, milk formula, tea, petroleum jelly, toothpaste, bath soap, laundry and washing powder.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Sikhala's trial to resume on June 12

4 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mliswa's sister swallow her pride after primaries defeat

4 hrs ago | 980 Views

Zimbabwe continues fight in US courts to block payment of US$277m land reform suit

4 hrs ago | 373 Views

Kwekwe faces total collapse into mine tunnels

4 hrs ago | 622 Views

Zimbabwean national with cholera admitted to Musina Hospital

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

'CCC, Zanu-PF chefs eating together'

4 hrs ago | 853 Views

Lumumba loses child custody

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

'Dump Zimdollar'

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament passes Patriotic Act Bill

4 hrs ago | 601 Views

Stage set for bruising August 23 polls in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

History of organised violence, torture in Zimbabwe (1972-2020)

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mphoko trial deferred to September

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Low tariffs chew into Econet earnings

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bata Stadium okayed

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

High staff turnover dogs JSC

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Tables turn on complainant

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Magistrate accused of lying

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe police warn the public on hitch hiking

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe's election season begins

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe targets net wheat exporter status

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Luton's Marvelous gesture for Nakamba

4 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mealie-meal shortage hits Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe's US$12 billion mining economy on course

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa in Malawi on State visit

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zec dismisses opposition's claims

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

4 diplomats present credentials to Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

ConCourt backs RBZ on US dollar conversion

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

China now Zimbabwe's largest FDI source

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's harmonised elections: Die is cast

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Woman fights daughter over family house

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe govt to cushion workers' salaries

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Fired' Zimura board member defiant

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Gono elected new Chamber of Mines president

14 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Mass exodus at Skyz Metro FM

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

Mphoko's matter deferred

14 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa's election date proclamation is bad news

14 hrs ago | 1540 Views

US embassy refuses to back down after spat with Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 860 Views

UK targets Zimbabwe's science, maths teachers

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Medication to prevent yourself from getting HIV

17 hrs ago | 1036 Views

Zimbabwe's Growing Casino Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

17 hrs ago | 117 Views

Best online casinos in South Africa - Biggest casino bonuses ZA

19 hrs ago | 97 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa declares 23 August as election date

22 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Chamisa in domestic violence

23 hrs ago | 3725 Views

'Voters' roll must be audited before elections' CCC's folly is no excuse for granting Zanu PF legitimacy again

31 May 2023 at 09:09hrs | 823 Views

Jonathan Moyo tells ZEC to redo the voters roll inspection exercise

31 May 2023 at 07:06hrs | 2162 Views

Mliswa kicked out of Parliament over Gukurahundi mention

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 2778 Views

Gweru in traffic lights U-turn

31 May 2023 at 07:05hrs | 959 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa is running scared

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1070 Views

ConCourt sets aside RTGS/US$ High Court ruling

31 May 2023 at 07:02hrs | 1211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days